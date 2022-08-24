Six Senses Ibiza presents Alma Festival: spirituality, well-being and connection

From November 3 to 6, 2022, Six Senses Ibiza will celebrate Alma Festival. The first of its kind, Alma will take the form of a three-day festival focused on spirituality, wellness, and connection. Alma is an adventure that brings together a community of seekers who want to find a meaningful way to connect, breathing new life into modern spirituality.

For three days, Six Senses Ibiza will welcome international leaders and the best of Ibiza’s abundant talent, developing a rich program of events and workshops, live music, artistic performances and culinary experiences to inspire and entertain. The resplendent bay of Xarraca in the north of Ibiza provides the perfect setting for this meeting that will open the next cool season at Six Senses Ibiza.

Festival Highlights

The extensive and varied program includes inspiring talks with personalities such as Dave Asprey, “the father of biohacking”, wellness workshops with internationally acclaimed wellness expert Jasmine Hemsley leading a workshop on Ayurvedic nutrition, and transformative workouts with The Class founder Taryn Toomey. .

Alma Festival will also feature two of the pioneers who successfully brought meditation and other personal growth tools into the digital sphere and made them easily accessible to anyone: Mindvalley educational platform CEO Vishen Lakhiani and Michael Smith, co-founder of Calm, the #1 sleep, meditation and relaxation app on the market.

From artistic performances to sound healing sessions, psychedelic breathing exercises, sex talk and late night dancing: Alma celebrates Ibiza’s spirit of fellowship and celebration with the hottest talent in its class.

Wellness, spirituality and celebration

To inaugurate the first Alma Festival, the world-renowned spiritual and mystical guide Sah D´Simone will receive guests with a welcome ceremony, setting the tone for this international meeting organized by Six Senses Ibiza to inaugurate the autumn-winter season in Ibiza. the resort. Alma is based on connecting with like-minded people in a natural environment, coming together for fireside chats, sunset ceremonies, yoga and meditation sessions, workshops and community dinners to inspire each other, fueled by ideas and multiple experiences. Brought to you by some of the world’s leading voices in personal development and an eclectic team of creatives, artists and performers.

“Biohacking is about changing your environment so your body does what you want. Spirituality, play, celebration and even sex are vital elements in creating a rich nurturing environment. I am honored to share this valuable knowledge at Alma Festival at Six Senses in Ibiza”, Dave Asprey.

“I am excited to bring my 6 Phase Meditation practice and methodology to Alma Festival attendees for the keys to unlocking their full potential. The 6 Phase Meditation is a radical new take on meditation for modern life. No matter how busy, prone to a wandering mind or allergic to the lotus position you may be, the 6 Phase Meditation is suitable for absolutely everyone, without exception”, Vishen Lakhiani.