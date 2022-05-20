Six series and movies to watch this weekend in streaming

streaming-platforms-1280×720.jpg Six series and movies to watch this weekend in streaming.

Chip and Dale: To the Rescue – Disney+

This Friday, the mouse platform takes a risk with a slightly more border proposal. A mix of live-action, 2D and 3D animation, which critics reviewed as the “spiritual successor to “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”. Produced by the comedy group The Lonely Island and with the voices of Andy Samberg, John Mulaney and Seth Rogenthe synopsis advances: “Chip and Dale live together with cartoons and humans in present-day Los Angeles.although their lives are very different. Decades after the cancellation of his hit TV series, these old friends have gone their separate ways; But when a former teammate mysteriously disappears, They must resume their role as detectives to save him.”

Hacks – Season Two – HBO Max

The genre of “dramedys”, or dramatic comedies, continues to grow after the boom that caused series like fleabag either Barry. Now it’s your turn to Hacks who, after winning the Emmys for Best Direction, Best Screenplay and Best Leading Actress with its first season, it reaches hbo max with a second batch of episodes. Starring Jean Smart, hacks explore the dark relationship that is established between Deborah Vancea legendary Las Vegas comedian in decline, and a 25-year-old comedian (Hannah Einbinder) canceled.

Hacks Hacks premiered its second season on HBO Max. hbo max

The Photographer and the Postman – Netflix

On January 25, 1997, the entire country heard the news that José Luis Cabezas had been assassinated. The name of the photojournalist and photographer of the magazine Noticias would remain installed forever in the collective memory. Cabezas was the fatal victim of a political-police network and business corruption that today, 25 years later, it is the reason behind the documentary film released by Netflix: “The photographer and the postman: the crime of Cabezas”.

The Photographer and the Postman_ The Crime of Cabezas _ Official Trailer _ Netflix.mp4 Netflix

Moonfall – Amazon Prime

Roland Emmerich’s latest film hit streaming platforms this month. This is the emblematic director of science fiction and catastrophe cinema, with iconic movies like Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow and 2012. In Moonfall, the orbit of the moon is affected and the imminent danger of its destruction and fall terrifies the world. A team, which has the performances of Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and John Bradley, will have to face suicide mission to save our planet.

The Time Traveler’s Wife – HBO Max

Based on the novel by Audrey Niffenegger, this series that has just released its first episode is the second adaptation of the work of love and fantasy. The series has 6 episodesis starring Theo James and Rose Leslieand follows the impossible relationship between Clare and Henry. The two are madly in love, but he possesses the strange power of time travel. This power is not always a good thing, as it works involuntarily and it ends up looking more like a disease than an asset.

the time traveler’s wife The Time Traveler’s Wife, on HBO Max. HBO

The Truman Show – Amazon Prime and HBO Max

The classic starring Jim Carrey is back on everyone’s lips these days as the Cannes festival honored him with a promotional poster. This marks a perfect opportunity to revive one of the most iconic films of the late 90s and of the most “serious” career of an actor who had already succeeded in comedy. Also, The Truman Show proposes great criticism of the monitored and cardboard society, which every year seems to be revitalized.