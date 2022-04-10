Six soldiers helped ‘Don Naza’ to evade security at the Ministry of Defense | Policy | News

Six soldiers, and among them an officer, would have helped Miguel Ángel Nazareno, known as Nazaon April 7, when he breached the security measures behind the Ministry of Defense in Quito.

The information was provided by the head of Intelligence of the Armed Forces, Juan Carlos López, who also revealed that it was the third time that Nazareno had visited the place. That in the first two, which occurred on March 15 and April 4, he complied with the security protocols, presented his identity card and cited administrative procedures as a reason for admission.

The Ministry of Defense acknowledges that Miguel Nazareno, known as ‘Don Naza’, evaded security near the complex

The Minister of Defense, Luis Hernández, clarified that the events of April 7 took place in the exterior parking lot of the ministerial complex; that five members of an alleged organization that collects money illegally were captured; they proceeded to call the police. In this process, the first corporal retired in passive service, Miguel Ángel Nazareno, escaped.

Hernández pointed out that the bad elements that damage the credibility of the Armed Forces have to be sanctioned and expelled from the road, for which he gave full support to the commanders of the Armed Forces, for a purge and fight against corruption, come on. where it comes from

In his turn, Juan Carlos López, head of Intelligence of the Armed Forces, reported that, once the events of April 7 were known, the respective investigations were immediately initiated and it was determined that Miguel Ángel Nazareno entered the ministerial complex in three occasions.

The first time Nazareno entered was on March 15, 2022; the second, on April 4. On those two occasions, López pointed out, they complied with all the administrative security procedures: they registered at the main checkpoint, put their names and ID number, indicating that they agreed to carry out administrative procedures.

On March 15, he remained in the ministerial complex for fifteen minutes. On April 4, she entered through the main checkpoint, registered and remained in the building for approximately one hour and forty minutes.

He specified that, on April 7, Nazareno did not comply with the aforementioned procedures: he entered, violating the security measures, through the back of the complex, that is, through the parking lot.

That Nazareno, to be in the place, had the collaboration of six soldiers, among them an officer. That the investigations continue for the time being and that coordination was made with the State Attorney General’s Office and the National Police to make a combined team and continue with the pertinent investigations.

Army Commander General Luis Burbano announced that the Army will have zero tolerance for offenses committed by military personnel on active duty.

That, after the events of April 7, he requested the corresponding report from the commander of the Ministerial Police Battalion, responsible for the security of the ministerial complex. That this report has already been delivered and is in the process of analysis, in which the commission of disciplinary offenses by military personnel on active duty in the Army is identified.

That by means of the analysis the commission of offenses typified as minor, serious or attempted offenses will be determined. In the case of minor and serious offenses, the accusatory report will be processed to the authority on which that officer or member of the troop personnel depends, who, observing due process and the right to defense, will proceed to investigate and punish rigorously. .

The investigation and sanction process will take approximately three weeks. In the event that the commission of a misdemeanor is evidenced, the procedure establishes the formation of a disciplinary council that, after the hearings and evaluation of evidence, will make the resolution.

The sanctions range from days of rigorous arrest to the immediate removal of the bad elements from the institution.

Burbano reiterated that Nazareno did not enter through the main door on April 7, but into one of the parking lots, where there are also protocols that must be followed and that are established in writing, but those were not observed by guard personnel. That is why an officer and a group of personnel who were carrying out their mission based on protocols are initially identified as responsible. “We understand that security was breached, presumably with the support of these personnel,” Burbano said.

He also said that in the investigations it will be determined if in the route that Nazareno traveled to evade the military personnel of the Ministerial Police he received support from a person. If it is evident that someone supported or covered up this evasion, it will be incorporated into the disciplinary administrative process and sanctioned. (I)