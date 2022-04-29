Six stars looking for their first MVP

To be clear, this observer believes that Ramírez should have been the American League MVP in 2020, a campaign in which Cuban José Abreu took the award in a season shortened by the pandemic. Outside of a slow start to 2019 – which he eventually came out of – Ramirez has been incredibly consistent. He has finished in the top six four times in the last six years. What could be different this year? The AL Central is up for grabs, and the Guardians’ only hope is that Ramirez has a breakout year. In that sense, he’s doing well: He leads the majors in RBIs with 25 and is hitting .353. And now, with his contract extension, he’s shaping up to be the face of the franchise for years to come.