Six Steven Spielberg movies to watch on Sunday

Preferential Platea is a column designed to talk about cinema. Leaving the formal and journalistic side of AG Noticias a bit; the column intends to recommend films, comment on films and provide “color data” on actresses and actors belonging to Hollywood, Argentine cinema and independent cinema. On this occasion, We will recommend six films by director and screenwriter Steven Spielberg.

Steven Spielberg is an American film director, screenwriter, and producer. Although it is usually associated with science fiction movies, the reality is that Spielberg has proven to be totally versatile when it comes to making movies. His filmography has some of the highest grossing titles in history, with phenomenal performances that highlight the characters are exposed. In addition, the themes of his feature films range from family content, to specters of the world of terror or the harshness of reality itself. That is why on this occasion, we leave six films by the great Steven Spielberg to watch this Sunday.

1. Terminal (2004)

A good word to describe all of this director’s cinema is “transcendental.” And this concept was fully demonstrated after The Terminal arrived on the big screen. This story has it all: crudeness, social criticism, romance. We follow Viktor Navorski – played by the great Tom Hanks – a traveler from Krakozhia who is stranded in an airport in the United States after being banned from entering the country. During his stay, Viktor will meet many people who will be docile with his; just as he will meet hostile people with his presence. The journey of this character throughout the film will be emotional, raising more than one tear in the viewers. The duration of this film is 128 minutes.

2. Schindler’s List (1993)

Schindler’s List is one of those movies that is difficult to talk about. At this point, there is nothing that has not been said. Pigeonholed within the war genre, we follow one of the many stories that occurred during the Jewish holocaust, evoking emotions almost constantly. Perhaps it is one of the most brilliant films, with more cinematographic language to his credit. Everything says something: the color, the planes, the silence. It is one of those stories that are recorded because of how well told they are. The focus is well placed, the performances accompany a phenomenal plot. It is not surprising that Steven Spielberg received the golden statuette for best film for this great production. The duration of this film is 195 minutes.

3. Jurassic Park (1993)

Without a doubt, this year was spectacular for Steven Spielberg. In addition to bringing out Schindler’s List, he managed to get into the heart of the childhood of an entire generation. Jurassic Park brings to life those living beings that we had only read about in a book: dinosaurs. With a fictitious approach based on science, this film brought a new proposal for the little ones, bringing these prehistoric reptiles to reality. Although it was not the first dinosaur movie, it could be said that it was the most significant in the history of cinema. The duration of this film is 127 minutes.

4. The War of the Worlds (2005)

With this film, Spielberg established himself as the king of science fiction despite his versatility. With an ending highly questioned by viewers, The War of the Worlds is based on the homonymous novel by H. G Wells, and follows the story of Ray Ferrier -played by Tom Cruise- after aliens invade planet earth. Together with his two children, Ray will do the impossible to survive this ‘end of the world’ in which he finds himself. Despite being an apocalyptic film, the film also touches on other strong themes such as dehumanization and savagery when it comes to survival. The performances are good, featuring a 10-year-old Dakota Fanning who later remarkably prospered in Hollywood. The duration of this film is 116 minutes.

5. Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

Keeping with the alien theme, Close Encounters of the Third Kind is, by many, the best movie to tackle this subject. Despite being over 40 years old, this feature film aged very well, to the point that it is considered a classic to date. An intriguing plot about UFOs, science, in which the United States government also has its share of a leading role. The film has a duration of 135 minutes.

6. Shark (1975)

To finish this tour, the unavoidable finishing touch is Jaws. It can be said that Jaws is the great pioneering film of survival and of ferocious animals stalking humans. On this occasion we moved to the beach of Amity Island, a place where a great white shark attacks those who enter the water. There, a police officer together with a marine biologist will seek to hunt down the animal to put an end to the violent attacks. Filled with suspense scenes accompanied by iconic and creepy music, Jaws is a quintessential Sunday movie. In addition, despite having a simple plot, a bit of social criticism is also glimpsed in this regard. The film lasts 124 minutes.