Six strategies to improve your well-being and productivity at work

Productivity is something that has always concerned us, a way to measure the quality of our work and the number of tasks that we are capable of managing. But for some time now, the change in mentality that has driven the pandemic crisis has meant that productivity is also understood as a quality that, while allowing us to be good workers and fulfill our obligations, allows us to take care of our well-being and maintain our health, both physical and mental.

For this reason, the corporate wellness platform gym pass gives you a series of key guidelines to keep your work organized and increase your efficiency, also improving your well-being and health in the process.

Write down your pending tasks and order them based on their priority: This idea is based on the “Getting things done” or GTD method, according to which each day you must write down the pending tasks and determine which are the most urgent. This way you will be clear and you will be able to visualize all the tasks that you have to do and you will make sure that you do not forget anything, and when your bosses ask you, you will be able to quickly explain to them where everything is. Understand that you can’t do everything and adjust your team’s expectations: It is always taken for granted that a productive person is capable of doing everything, but the truth is that this type of productivity is something unattainable. For this reason, a productive person is one who manages to carry out projects that are really important for herself and for her company. And sometimes that means leaving other things for later that end up falling under your responsibility. “To manage the expectations of your superiors, it is best to maintain a constant communication channel with them and be very clear about your pending tasks, your obligations and the priorities of each moment. And it is that, if your bosses are not up to date with your workload, they will assume that you can take on more tasks. Practice sports before or during the day: practicing sports before or during your working hours is closely related to productivity. Do not hesitate to create breaks to practice a little sport, something that will help you increase concentration during the hours that follow. Practicing exercise increases mental acuity and attention span, directing more blood to the brain once physical activity ceases, improving mood and increasing energy levels in the process. In addition, physical activity makes us feel better and this affects our state of mind, making us more optimistic and resolute, which translates into our productivity. Create a space without distractions and exclusively to work: When we talk about distractions, constant mobile alarms, whatsapp messages or notifications from apps or emails immediately come to mind. To reduce this influence, consider muting these channels for intervals, until you have finished that important task or that requires so much concentration. Take advantage of your peak performance hours: During the working day there are moments that we dedicate to more mechanical tasks and others in which we put our creativity or ingenuity to the test. Being able to identify the time of day when you can best focus (for many, the morning; for others, the afternoon) will help you know when to do the most challenging jobs, and also to fit those periods without notifications to increase productivity even more. . Don’t fall into the trap of multitasking:This advice is related to the need to accept the limitations that we all have in order to organize work efficiently. When we try to divide our attention between different tasks, chances are that we will make mistakes in some of them. It’s best to go one at a time, giving it our full attention and reaching a level of detail that others will truly appreciate.

