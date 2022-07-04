‘SIX’, the Seal’s elite team, arrives at laSexta in prime time starting Tuesday

laSexta premieres openly from Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ‘SIX’, the American production that takes us into the most elite special forces in the United States because when the SEALs want to give their best they only trust the ‘SIX’ team.

William Broyles (‘Shipwrecked’) and his brother David are the creators and writers of the series that narrates the missions and daily life of the members of the United States Naval Special Warfare Development Group (DEVGRU).), better known as ‘SEAL Team Six’, one of the main anti-terrorist units of the US Armed Forces.

The director of the first episodes is Leslie Linka Glatter, who has titles like ‘Homeland’, ‘True Blood’ or ‘The Newsroom’, among others, on her resume. The cast features names like Walton Goggins (‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’), Olivia Munn (‘The Newsroom’), Barry Sloane (‘Revenge’), Kyle Schmid (‘Big Sky’), Juan Pablo Raba (‘ Coyote’), Brianne Davis (‘True blood’), Edwin Hodge (‘For all mankind’) or Nadine Velazquez (‘Queens’).

The origin of the events that are told in the series is in 2014 in Afghanistan, when the leader of the troop kills a terrorist of American origin who had surrendered without knowing that the other terrorist who surrendered with him was his brother. He saved his life, but years later RIP moves to private security in Nigeria, a profitable but also risky business, and ends up being captured by Bolo Haram terrorists. His old team, the SIX will then have to rescue him.