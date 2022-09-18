Six things you should be preparing to “age well”, according to Harvard

Nowadays, who more or less, takes care to stay young or, at least, that the inevitable aging happens gradually. Eating right, exercising and getting regular medical check-ups are the three fundamental principles to being well.

However, the passage of time will bring about, sooner or later, cardiovascular morphological changes, structural pathological changes of the respiratory, muscular, bone or digestive apparatus, among others. Go preparing contingency plans is the recommendation of Harvard University.

prepare for the future

1. Adapt your home. Stairs, bathrooms, and kitchens can present hazards to older people. Even if you don’t need to make changes now, do an annual security review so you can make the necessary updates if your needs change.

2. Prevent falls. Falls are a big problem for older people: they often result in fractures that can lead to disability, further health problems, or even death. Safety precautions are important, but so are exercises that can improve balance and strength.

3. Consider your housing options. You might consider changing your home to a residence where there is more care for the elderly.

4. Think ahead about how to get the help you may need. Meal preparation, transportation, home repairs, house cleaning, and help with financial tasks like paying bills can all be rented if you can afford it or shared among friends and family.

5. Plan your emergencies. Who would you call in an emergency? Is there someone who can check on you regularly? What would you do if you fell and couldn’t reach the phone? Keep emergency numbers near every phone or on speed dial. Bring a mobile phone, or consider investing in some kind of personal alarm system.

6. Write advance care directives. Advance care directives, like a living will, durable power of attorney for health care, or health care power of attorney, allow you to explain the type of health care you want if you are too sick, confused, or injured to express your wishes. Every adult must have these documents.