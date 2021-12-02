six US states are lobbying against the company’s toxic culture – Nerd4.life

You have been USA, California, Massachusetts, Illinois, Oregon, Delaware and Nevada are doing strong pressures on Activision Blizzard to make them fight the toxic work culture that permeates the company.

So as if the lawsuits already filed against Activision Blizzard and the pressure from some big business partners, such as Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo, were not enough, now the treasuries of the aforementioned states have also started to create big problems for the management. When we talk about “pressures”, we mean very concrete actions, in this case. US states invest every year billions of dollars by buying shares in large companies.

Michael Frerichs, Illinois Treasurer, told Axios: “We believe there is a need for radical changes in the company. We are concerned that the current CEO and board of directors do not have the skills and determination to implement this profound cultural shift in order to regain the trust of employees, shareholders and business partners.“

It is not clear how many shares of Activision Blizzard are owned by the six states, but to move so explicitly against Kotick and his, evidently there must be some big interests at stake. Frerichs, for example, confirmed that the state of Illinois has invested in the company, without revealing how much. So the decline in shares in recent months, never so low since 2019, is also having an important impact on the coffers of these states, so much so that the issue becomes even more political than it was.