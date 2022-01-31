Six video games we’d like to see in the cinema

Last week, it was revealed in an interview that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be cast in a new video game movie, without specifying which video game it is. The news caused our minds to go wild a little, and we tried to imagine six titles that we’d like to see transposed to the big screen, and that we think fit for such an adaptation, as well as imagining some of the Hollywood stars. who could potentially play some of our favorite characters.

Gears of War

First off, let’s talk about the obvious ones, with Gears of War at the forefront. While the games are already iconic, we’d love to see the story of Emergence Day and how the COGs confront and fight the overwhelming threat of the Locust army. As for who’s going to play whom, Dave Bautista has been expressing his interest in playing Marcus Fenix ​​on the big screen for a while and, frankly, we think he’s still the absolute best candidate for that role. But who could play alongside him? Who should take the role of Dominic Santiago, Damon Baird and Augustus Cole? At this point, why not have a nice ex WWE reunion and put The Rock as Santiago, John Cena as Baird, and then Terry Crews as Cole Train? In our opinion, it would be hilarious!

God of War

The other obvious choice is of course God of War. Sony has devoted a lot of time to film / TV adaptations of its works of late, including The Last of Us – soon to become a series for HBO; Uncharted, which will be out in a few weeks; and Ghost of Tsushima, which will become a feature film in the future (John Wick director Chad Stahelsk will direct); and in short, a big screen adaptation of God of War isn’t exactly madness.

Now that the series has seen a reboot in 2018, making it easier for fans to get on the bandwagon without having to be massively updated with the lore of previous titles, it all seems to line up perfectly with a big-screen adaptation. And who could be the ideal actor to play the role of Kratos? Well, why not give The Rock a chance too? He has the physique to play a god, that’s for sure, so dress up Johnson with a delicious fake beard, give him the signature red tattoos and bam, the Phantom of Sparta prepares for his Hollywood debut.

Titanfall 2

It seems a little odd to make a movie about a sequel, first of all, but if you’ve played the original Ttianfall, you’ll know the plot isn’t exactly an important point. Titanfall 2, on the other hand, is a different experience. While still considered a commercial failure due to its shoddy launch, Titanfall 2 boasts one of the best single player campaigns in the 2010s and we think the series’ unique nature would fit very well into a movie, as you could involve a large director of genre films, such as Michael Bay, to create an explosive, chaotic and compelling sci-fi film that fans could lose their minds over.

As much as the actor who could play the main protagonist, namely mech pilot Jack Cooper, an obvious choice could be Chris Pratt or Tom Holland, but why not give someone else a chance, maybe someone like Henry Golding? Speaking of who could voice the BT-7274, it would be interesting to bring in the original voice actor, Glenn Steinbaum, to continue what he started.

Red Dead Redemption

Now have patience as there is a reason behind all of this. In mid-December, we chatted briefly with Henry Cavill, in an interview in which the British actor told us it would be fun to be part of a Red Dead Redemption movie. So we decided to play with this idea. Assuming Cavill was working on the film, then he could probably be cast in the lead role of John Marston, should the first game be brought to the big screen. If the series proceeds in chronological order and Red Dead Redemption 2 is made first, Cavill is likely to play Arthur Morgan. Otherwise, a good solution could be Cavill as Morgan, and then Christian Bale or Norman Reedus as John Marston, and then Josh Brolin as the commander and main antagonist, Dutch van der Linde.

The Legend of Zelda

We’re going to be deliberately vague now as this series has embraced so many amazing and diverse games over the years that it’s already hard to pick one to adapt to. Whether it’s jumping on the bandwagon of the last and making an adaptation of Breath of the Wild or rather producing an Ocarina of Time-centric film, there are many possible paths to follow. But what they pretty much all have in common are three iconic characters: Link, Princess Zelda, and Ganondorf. So who would we want in the shoes of these three characters?

If there’s one thing Dune (2021) has shown, it’s that Timothée Chalamet can make action movies, so with the help of a blonde tint, let’s give Chalamet a chance as his chosen hero. As for her co-stars, we know that Chalamet already has chemistry with Florence Pugh in Little Women, so we’re playing Pugh as Princess Zelda, and then to make things even more interesting, we think about who might play Ganondorf. As you know, he is a complicated character as he has taken on many forms over the years and is quite imposing in his main form. So, first of all, Ganondorf should probably be CGI or something like that, as is the case with Thanos. Then, since he’s notoriously evil, you’d need someone who can produce a vocal cadence or who has powerful abilities, and with that said, we’ve got some suggestions for that: Ralph Fiennes (Harry Potter’s Lord Voldemort), Djimon Hounsou ( Wizard of Shazam) or Javier Bardem (Silva of Skyfall). Who would you like?

Bioshock

Yes. It has happened before, but now we are here to talk about what could have been (or better could have been). The underwater city of Rapture and the story of the 2K title are the perfect setting for a thriller / horror themed videogame film, in the same vein as Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island. That said, who would we like to see play the lead roles of Jack, Andrew Ryan and Frank Fontaine?

Jack is a very interesting character, but an actor who could fit well in the role would be Ryan Gosling from Blade Runner 2049, who has proven to excel at bringing to life characters who don’t talk much. As for Andrew Ryan, you’d need an older actor with some class but also the ability to be a little eccentric, and we think Jeremy Irons fits quite well on such a project. Finally, the main antagonist, Frank Fontaine. Since this character is essentially a gangster, why not rely on an actor with experience in the role of various mobsters, such as Tom Hardy, for example? He was great at playing the Kray twins in Legend, he excels at Alfie Solomons in Peaky Blinders and he was even Al Capone in Capone, so why not throw yourself into a similar role and play Fontaine too?