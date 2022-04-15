Six women accuse the FESFUT Referee Instructor of sexual harassment

This April 14, the Norwegian web portal Josimar Fotball has published a report where the Instructor of FESFUT FIFA referees and also vice-president of the refereeing department, Rodolfo Sibrian of using his position to obtain sex with the referees in exchange for being appointed to national and international matches.

“At least six referees have accused Rodolfo Sibrián of sexual harassment and sextortion. Despite the accusations, Sibrián remains a FIFA-certified referee instructor at the El Salvador Football Federation (FESFUT).“, highlights the report written by the French journalist Romain Molina.

The report explains the institutionalized culture of ignoring the complaints of sexual harassment within the FESFUT in its different departments. “In total, eight FESFUT officials have been accused of sexual harassment and sextortion in the last five years,” the letter states.

Rodolfo Sibrián (in the center) is guarded by the police after calling a match between Águila and Alianza at the Juan Francisco Barraza stadium. Photo The Chart



An anonymous referee dared to describe everything she experienced for years at FESFUT. “It’s a shame. These people are shameless. They don’t care about us, they don’t care about our well-being. Every time we tried to report it, nothing happened. We are hopeless in a way. FESFUT, CONCACAF, FIFA, no one is taking action. I know some from the girls who just wanted to play football. Others just wanted to referee because we love, we love football. But in these conditions, I mean, I will not give sex or date someone for a career. But that’s how these people think. They think they can do whatever they want to us because the system they built protects them. We live in a harsh, violent country. Justice can be hard to get, especially for women. They’re taking advantage of it and getting away with it. ”, says the referee who for years has denounced Rodolfo Sibrián for sexual harassment.

WHO WAS RODOLFO SIBRIÁN?

Rodolfo Sibrián is a former Salvadoran referee with a great national and international career in FIFA competitions. He directed a U-20 World Cup in 2005 and even the friendly match between Diego Armando Maradona and Jorge “el Mágico” González.

“Sibrián’s career is one of the best we’ve ever had,” confirms his teammate Elmer Bonilla, also a former FIFA referee. “No one can deny it.”

Rodolfo Sibrián retired from refereeing in 2007 and later became a CONCACAF and FIFA Instructor, working in Central America and parts of South America.

The Josimar Fotball portal confirmed sextortion with six Salvadoran referees. “I met him here,” a referee tells him, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

Rodolfo Sibrián poses after his participation in the 2005 U-20 World Cup. Photo El Gráfico



“I fear retaliation. Our country is dangerous and these people are powerful (…) He was basically the one in charge of the appointments. He could choose you for the most important matches and above all help you become an international referee. As Vilma Montes pointed out: “That was our goal. We all want to whistle competitions abroad and dream of the World Cup”. Who does not? The problem is that we had to accept some conditions”.

THE VILMA MONTES CASE

Salvadoran referee Vilma Montes denounced in August 2017 for sexual harassment and expressions of violence the former international referee and FIFA and CONCACAF instructor, also Salvadoran Rodolfo Alexander Sibrián. According to the accusation, filed at the Complaints Reception Office of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), Sibrián not only sexually harassed Montes continuously between 2014 and 2015, but also boycotted his career after his refusal, from his position as then vice president of the Referees Commission of the Salvadoran Football Federation (FESFUT).

Between 2014 and 2015, Vilma Montes received constant sexual advances from Rodolfo Sibrián, who was technically her boss. “We all knew it,” adds another referee. “I had the same problem with him. He first wrote to me for personal things that are not related to football. Then, he asked me to go out with him, for drinks. He told me how he could help me in my career if I accept personal relationships with him. He blackmailed us. You have to give sex to become a FIFA referee. As simple as that. He makes you understand that it is the best way to get promoted.”

Vilma Montes (light blue) together with her lawyer Bertha De Leon (grey jacket) filed a complaint in the Antiguo Cucatlan Prosecutor’s Office against Rodolfo Sibrian, a former referee, on Wednesday, August 23, 2017. Photo: El Gráfico



INSTITUTIONAL COVER-UP

Josimar Fotball consulted with Emerson Avalos, president of the FESFUT Referees Commission on the Sibrián case. “We open a disciplinary file. Then, she went to court to see if what was said really happened. He lasted almost a year and a half in court and they found nothing to accuse him of. The justice set him free because there was no record of what he was accused of (…) That is how the federation hired him to be the general instructor of Salvadoran arbitration, ”he said in defense of the former FIFA referee.

But the female referees denied Avalos’ claim. “The FESFUT never sent the internal complaint to the court and Sibrián was released because Vilma Montes abandoned the procedure to take care of her health; not because the Salvadoran courts said there was no evidence,” the letter indicates.

Aside from Sibrián, several Concacaf referees commission officials have been suspended following investigations in recent years. In January 2019, the Guyana federation fired its chief referee, Stanley Lancaster, for sexual harassment. In July 2021, Rosnick Grant, vice president of the Haitian federation and also head of Cona, Haiti’s refereeing commission, was banned for life by FIFA for sexual abuse following an investigation by The Guardian. “This is just the beginning. If you are investigating, many important people will be suspended or jailed. It is a complete network in many countries,” a senior Concacaf source tells Josimar.

In Haiti, for example, Rosnick Grant offered Haitian referees to other officials as “sexual gifts.” As three Haitian arbitrators noted: “Grant turned us into prostitutes. He told us to have sex with his friends from Concacaf and Fifa.”

A Concacaf spokesperson wrote to Josimar:

“At Concacaf, the safety and well-being of all participants in our competitions and activities is of the utmost importance. It goes without saying that any allegation or report of inappropriate conduct and/or abuse in any Concacaf course, competition or activity will be taken very seriously and investigated.”