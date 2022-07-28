Six years after the breakup with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt would have a new flirtation

During his recent public appearance at the premiere of Berlin of his last movie titled Bullet train, Brad Pitt appeared in form (la skirt with which he paraded on red carpet did a lot of chatting) proving to be in a more than positive moment of his life.

The gossip wants the merit of this newfound lightheartedness of Brad it would also be attributable to a mysterious woman with whom the actor of Seven years for Tibet he would be dating in the last period getting back into the game also from the sentimental point of view after 6 years from the breakup with Angelina Joliewhich today binds him a long and very hard legal battle for the custody of their six sons.

According to a source in the weekly People Pitt by now he would have recovered the relationship with his children for some time, especially as regards the younger ones, with whom he would spend every free moment. “Brad also has his films, he has Miraval and he has many other passions such as architecture and creativity. He is living in a positive world, in this period “, explained the insider before lowering the ace, revealing that in the heart of the actor of The strange case of Benjamin Button today there would be a new woman with whom the 58-year-old has been dating for some time.

“They are dating but for the moment they do not have an official relationship,” said the source talking about the new love life of Brad Pitt who, before Angelinahe had been engaged to Gwyneth Paltrow and married to the star of Friends Jennifer Aniston. Who knows who will be, then, the Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend and if (and when) they come out.

