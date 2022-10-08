six years of lawsuits and accusations

On September 19, 2016, the rupture of Angelina Jolie (47 years old) and Brad Pitt (58). After almost 12 years of relationship, of which two were married, the actress asked the Hollywood star for a divorce, alleging “irreconcilable differences” and requesting custody of her six children.Maddox (twenty-one), people (18), Zahara (17), Shiloh (16) and the twins vivienne (14) and Knox (14)-. Since then, the ex-partner has been in a legal battle that seems to have no solution. At least in the near future. Far from settling their differences, in the last six years the ‘war’ has intensified.

Although some information alleged that the separation was the product of an alleged infidelity, TMZ communicated that it was the violent behavior of Brad Pitt with his children that would have caused the separation.

Three days after the breakup of Brangelina -as the marriage was popularly called- the police and the Los Angeles Department of Family and Child Services began to investigate Brad Pitt for an alleged incident that occurred between the actor and one of his children in the middle of an argument with Angelina that took place on their private plane while flying from France to Los Angeles, United States.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival.

At the end of September 2016, the American media reported that the protagonist of maleficent stayed with the child custodybut Brad Pitt could visit them, initially, under the supervision of a therapist and under a test of alcohol and drugs without warning.

The visitation regime continued as stipulated, but Brad Pitt, dissatisfied, accused Angelina Jolie of putting her children’s privacy at risk and asked the judge to keep the children’s custody documents secret.

After a period of apparent calm – the couple even issued a joint statement in which they promised “to act as a united front to achieve family recovery” – the problems returned. In June 2018, a judge ordered custody changes that favored Pitt and did not amuse Jolie. Among other things, the interpreter was granted the possibility of calling and sending messages to each of her children whenever she wanted and without the actress acting as an intermediary.

Two months later, the protagonist of tomb Raider He lashed out with an accusation that called into question his supposed cordiality with the children’s father. Angelina said that her ex-partner did not pay child support while Brad claimed to have paid more than 1.3 million dollars from the moment of the breakup.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their children at the Los Angeles airport.

while solving this impasse, the court indicated that until the custody issue was resolved, Brad Pitt could see his children more frequently and for an extended period of time. That same year, the ex-partner reached a apparent agreement of a temporary nature and without the need to go to trialbut that did not finish settling their stormy separation.

For a while, cordiality reigned again. It seemed that the ex-partner understood each other and rowed in favor of their six children. Both agreed on the educational decisions of the little ones and Brad was even seen at the house of his ex to enjoy a family day.

Peace reigned until 2020 when Angelina Jolie asked the Superior Court of Justice to remove the judge in charge of divorce, John W. Ouderkir, for an alleged connection with Brad Pitt, since he had worked with one of the actor’s lawyers. Ultimately, the actress did not get such a concession. The only thing she achieved was to increase the tension with her ex-husband.

The legal battle continued and at the beginning of 2021 Angelina attacked the actor again, accusing him of gender violence and child abuse. The interpreter’s words come in the final phase of the custody resolution, in which he was fighting for shared parenting and she avoided him at all costs. Finally, Brad Pitt was victorious in May of that same year. The judge ruled in his favor, indicating that custody should be divided equally.

Dissatisfied with the decision of the legal team, in July 2021 Angelina appealed to the judge’s decision, who ended up withdrawing from the case by order of the Second District Court of Appeals. Thus, the will of the actress was fulfilled by arguing that the magistrate violated “her ethical obligations” of her. So, Brad Pitt lost the possibility of regaining custody of his children.

Until today, the accusations by the actress have not ceased. This past summer, the American portal puck revealed that Angelina Jolie put a Anonymous complaint in April, under the name of Jane Doe, requesting documents related to the investigation of her ex-husband for what happened during that private flight from France to the United States.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at a movie premiere in 2013.

gtres

Days earlier, the actress refiled a modified version of the complaint asking why the FBI agent and head of the criminal division of the US attorney’s office in Los Angeles did not file criminal charges against Brad Pitt. According to her account, at one point the actor took her to the bathroom, where “he grabbed her by the head and shoulders and shook her” violently yelling things at him like, “You’re screwing this family.” Back in their seats, the children, sensing that something was wrong, asked the interpreter if she was okay, to which her father replied, “No, she’s not okay, she’s ruining this family, she’s crazy. “.

At that time, as reflected in the FBI report, Maddox confronted Brad Pitt defending his mother. The actor went to the then minor with the intention of attacking him, but she managed to stop him. As a result of the struggle, Angelina suffered injuries on the back and elbow. This was reflected in the photographs that he provided to the authorities to record the injuries.

This same Tuesday, October 4, new data from that scene came to light. the protagonist of maleficent accused her ex-husband of having suffocated one of her children and hitting another, as well as spilling beer and wine on them, during the argument on the private flight.

This last complaint appears in the official documents of the counterclaim that Angelina Jolie presented in a court in Los Angeles, California, against Brad Pitt. As she explained New York Timesthe actress’s claim is exposed within the other legal battle she has with the actor for the sale of her old French winery, Château Miraval.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie on their wedding day.

gtres

Faced with this recent and worrying complaint, Brad Pitt has not wanted to shut up. Shortly after the accusations of his ex-wife, a representative of the actor responded on his behalf, denying the claims of the actress. Her words coincide with the speech that she has maintained since 2016, when they decided to end their relationship.

During the process, the interpreter has acknowledged having yelled at his family on the flight from Nice to Los Angeles. But at all times he has denied blows and aggressions. Angelina Jolie, however, insists on her speech. The actress, a source close to Pitt told The Hollywood Reporter, “keeps repeating, revising and reimagining her description of an event that happened six years ago by adding completely false information every time she doesn’t get what she wants.”

Today, according to close sources, Brad Pitt is separated from his children. The Oscar-winning interpreter has “a limited and tense relationship” with them.

