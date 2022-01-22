SIXT, in Rome you can book taxis through the app – News

From now, in Rome, you can book a taxi on demand through the SIXT app which expands its network of partners and launches the collaboration with the itTaxi company. Customers who are in the capital or traveling to Rome will be able to book a taxi in the city at any time through SIXT Ride, a service that the company plans to extend in the future in the main Italian cities.

SIXT Ride already allows you to book transfer and limousine services, as well as ride-hailing on request in several European countries and in the United States. The same services will now also be available in Italy, again through the SIXT app, helping to make the ONE platform the most extensive in terms of ride-hailing services globally.

“We continue to develop our company also in Italy – commented Angelo Ghigliano, Vice President & Managing Director of SIXT Italy – both in terms of services and presence on the territory. Our mission is to satisfy the mobility needs of all customers. for any transfer service, including taxi, in a simple and fast way. To the car rental sector, mostly of premium models and brands, which we started managing directly four years ago, we added, last spring, the rental vans, and then recently launched SIXT + and now SIXT Ride to make our offer even more complete “.

For new customers who register, SIXT also reserves a discount of up to 15 euros which can be obtained using the STARTNOW code. Thanks to the partnership, SIXT can offer mobility services in the rental segment, with SIXT Rent (car rental) and SIXT + (car subscription), and now, with SIXT Ride (taxi and car with driver) it also introduces so-called booking services. on-demand, all available through an app.