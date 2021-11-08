Sixteen-year-old disappearance saved by the gesture learned on TikTok

She had been missing for days and no one knew anything about her, until a man saw a girl who was traveling in a car in front of him making that gesture with her hand, the one protagonist of a campaign against domestic violence and widespread on all social platforms, and sounded the alarm.

A 16-year-old American owes her freedom to the readiness and preparation of a motorist.

The little girl had vanished into thin air in North Carolina. No trace of her. A citizen traveling on a highway found himself in front of a car in which, in the back seat, he noticed the teenager making the gesture of the palm of his hand that closes on the folded thumb, a sign invented by the Canadian Women’s Foundation and conveyed to give to women an instrument of defense against abuses and to be able to report them without speaking.

Recognizing its significance, he immediately called 911 and continued to follow that car for several kilometers allowing the police to intercept it. The driver was arrested and the 16-year-old rescued. It was she who explained that she learned the gesture by watching videos on TikTok.

(Unioneonline / ss)

© All rights reserved