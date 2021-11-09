Sixteen year old saved from the ogre thanks to the gesture learned on TikTok

That gesture learned on TikTok saved her from the ogre: four fingers closing on the folded thumb on the palm of her hand. A sixteen-year-old American, kidnapped in North Carolina by a 61-year-old man, had seen him do it many times on the social media most loved by teenagers: a signal to ask for help and report domestic abuse and violence.

Invented by the Canadian Women’s Foundation to help women, children and all victims of abuse within the walls of the house, it has long been conveyed on all social platforms to reach as many people as possible. And it has spread widely, especially on TikTok and in the period of hard lockdown caused by the pandemic. So for once the web, increasingly in the eye of the storm for its contents, shows its best face, demonstrating how much social media can be used in a useful and intelligent way.

The sixteen-year-old from Asheville, a town of just 90,000 souls, had been missing for days, with her desperate family filing a complaint. Alongside his kidnapper, he drove at least four states, from North Carolina to Tennessee, from Ohio to Kentucky. It is precisely in this last state that a motorist stopped at the traffic lights noticed the girl who, sitting in the back seat of the car next door, from behind the window repeatedly opened and closed the palm of her hand on the thumb.

Recognizing the signal, a real cry of alarm, he immediately called 911, the emergency number in the United States, and began to follow the vehicle with the sixteen-year-old on board for about ten kilometers, helping the police to locate it and block it. . The teenager was thus released and brought home by her parents, while the 61-year-old, who did not resist, was arrested and is currently accused of kidnapping and possession of child pornography found in his car.

“In this case, that widespread gesture on TikTok has really saved one life, and can save many more,” commented the agents on the spot. For the campaign against violence by Women’s Funding Network, to which the Canadian Women’s Foundation belongs, a great success and an encouragement to move forward, working with those social networks that are too often demonized.

