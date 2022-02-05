Sixty years ago Antonioni’s clapperboard at La Scala with Monica Vitti, today Verona joins the Veneto Film Commission

It was 1962, in cinemas all over Italy it was released The eclipse by Antonioni. On the screens Monica Vitti inside Palazzo Pompei, seat of the natural History Museum, in front of the fossils of Bolca, as well as Boscomantico for the famous sequence of the flight by plane. Sixty years later, Verona is the first partner to join the Veneto Film Commission, just a few days after the death of the actress who, in these hours, the whole world pays homage by re-proposing her films. The Scaliger capital, which has always been linked to the seventh art, drops an ace to enhance its aptitude for being an “open-air set”. As well as to attract new productions and synergistically promote the sector industry and tourism.

A few months from the international sets hosted in the city, Love in the Villa of Netflix e Casanova’s return by Gabriele Salvatores, Verona thus enters the assembly of supporting members of the foundation created in 2019 by the Veneto Region. It will therefore participate in choices and strategies in all areas of action, from promotion to training, from consulting to film companies and sector operators, up to participation in festivals. The entry of the Municipality of Verona into the Veneto Film Commission will contribute to promoting knowledge of the local cultural, environmental and landscape heritage, and to fostering the growth of the competitiveness of the territory, creating the conditions to attract even more Italian film, television and advertising productions. and ester. At the territorial level, the municipal office of reference, the “Film Office”, will remain active. A new name for the former “Verona film commission”, a reality that over the years has managed all the productions that have arrived in the city.

In 2021 alone, 83 authorizations were granted to film in the Verona area, from television broadcasts to industrial films. Two films: Love in the villa And Casanova’s return. 11 commercials, from the photo shoot to the film West side story by Steven Spielberg, to the promotion of new electric cars, youthful and suitable for historic centers, up to the campaigns of national telephone companies. And then 10 video clips of as many songwriters, one of which is dedicated to Romeo and Juliet. Seven short films, including Where do the tangerines end up directed by the director Valentina Zanella, and as many documentary films, one of which is dedicated to a blogger with disabilities and, therefore, to the theme of urban accessibility and the importance of breaking down architectural barriers. A total of 14 broadcasts filmed in Verona, such as Journey into great beauty with Cesare Bocci, among the Scaligere streets to tell the great loves of history. As well as those shot in the Arena for the Il Volo concert, for the premiere of the Opera Festival with Maestro Muti and for the opera commented by Pippo Baudo. Filming of major events, including Mille Miglia and Giro d’Italia, also went around the world. Almost thirty drones were authorized to fly over the city to film Verona from above, now viral frames such as the photos of the monuments illuminated in different colors to support national associations and medical-scientific research. Artists such as Toni Servillo, Fabrizio Bentivoglio, Matteo Bocelli, Zucchero Fornaciari worked in the Municipality of Verona.

This morning, at the announcement of the new membership, the mayor Federico Sboarina, the regional councilor for culture Cristiano Corazzari, the municipal councilor for culture Francesca Briani and, for the Veneto Film Commission, the president Luigi Bacialli and the director Jacopo were present. Chessa. Also present was the Veronese councilor of the Vittorio Dalle Ore Foundation. “Verona, as Salvatores told me, is an open-air film set, its beauties and its historical-artistic heritage increasingly attract productions from every corner of the world, also thanks to the visibility that the Arena, our international stage, has given the city in recent years with major events and shows worldwide – he said Sboarina -. This collaboration will create a structured and preferential channel that will exploit our potential. And it will give life to a new synergy between Verona and the film industry. Attracting new productions means not only amplifying the image of Verona as a driving force for tourism and culture, but also creating a parallel induced that feeds the city economy for the rest of the year. Troupe, actors, workers who remain in the city are a source of income for our activities and businesses ».

“This new synergy is a sort of restart – he explained Briani -, to enhance the territory and our city in an increasingly international perspective. By joining forces we will be able to guarantee an excellent service. After the closures and limitations dictated by the pandemic, numerous foreign productions arrived in Verona, enthusiastic about the uniqueness that you breathe. As well as the welcome received, thanks to the work of our offices which in 2021 alone issued 83 authorizations including films, documentaries and short films. It is not enough to be beautiful, you need a quality welcome to be attractive. In this way we open a new horizon, even more structured, even if over the years our cinema office has really worked with great passion, even when, inexplicably, in 2010 the international festival Schermi d’Amore was canceled. For us it will be a pride to be a serious and professional point of reference, able to simplify and facilitate the enormous machine behind every shot, both cinematographic and commercial. From today we have an extra gear, also to work on a new regulation for video and photo authorizations ».

“The Region promotes knowledge of Veneto as a film set and supports the cinema and audiovisual sector, enhancing the historical, artistic and landscape heritage, professional resources and the development of companies operating in the Veneto audiovisual sector, creating conditions for attracting film and audiovisual productions to Veneto – he declared Corazzari -. Among our investments there is the establishment of the Veneto Film Commission and the identification of more structural forms to support film production by creating coordinated strategic promotional actions for the “Venetian cinema system”. A “system” which today, with the entry of the Municipality of Verona into the Foundation, is consolidated and enriched by a territory that is unique from a cultural and identity point of view. I am sure that this precious “team work” will help to promote the growth of the competitiveness of the whole regional territory, creating the conditions to attract even more Italian and foreign film, television and advertising productions ».

“Together with the members of the Board of Directors, Giacomo Brunoro, Vittorio Dalle Ore, Giulia Lavarone and Cecilia Valmarana, I thank the mayor Sboarina and his council for having wished to join the Veneto Film Commission Foundation – he said Bacialli -. Verona represents the best that could give rise to a strong collaboration between our Foundation and the Venetian municipalities willing, through cinema, to further enhance cities and wonderful territories ».

“The entry of the Municipality of Verona, as a supporting member, into the Veneto Film Commission is a beautiful sign of collaboration and the ability to network – he concluded Chessa -. Verona is a city in great demand for sets which, with this act, gets even closer to the Film Commission with which it has already been collaborating for months. For this choice I am extremely grateful to the mayor Sboarina and the councilor Briani, with whom I have been in harmony since the first meeting we had ».