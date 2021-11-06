size from 5 million- Corriere.it

World

Appeal by the US Department of State to receive information on Aureliano Guzman Loera, head of the Salgueiro Nevarez cartel

The US State Department offers up to five million dollars for any information leading to the capture of Aureliano Guzman Loera, brother of the famous Mexican drug trafficker “El Chapo”. Aureliano Guzman Loera, brother of the former leader of the Sinaloa cartel Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, is
accused of international drug trafficking
together with the brothers Ruperto Salgueiro Nevarez, Jose Salgueiro Nevarez and Heriberto Salgueiro Nevarez. The United States Department of Justice holds the Loera people responsible, among other things, for trafficking in fentanyl, a drug that causes thousands of overdose deaths in the United States every year. The reward can go up to five million dollars for each of the four defendants. Joaquin Guzman, known as ‘El Chapo’, 64, was sentenced to life in prison in July 2019 after a trial under maximum security. Defined the
most powerful drug trafficker in the world
until his extradition to the United States in 2017, he is serving his sentence in a Colorado maximum security prison.

November 6, 2021 (change November 6, 2021 | 03:57)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

