size of version 1.0002 revealed – Nerd4.life

PlayStation Game Size has updated the information relating to download size from Horizon Forbidden West, which now represent the overall weight of the game in the version 1.0002.

As previously reported, Horizon Forbidden West will have significant dimensions for Sony’s flagship console and of course things haven’t changed. The download of version 1.0002 in fact weighs a lot 97,027 GB on PS5, therefore a little less than a GB more than previously reported.

It should be noted that it is not clear whether those indicated above are the dimensions of the game with the day-one patch applied, which instead could prove to be much more substantial. The version 1.0002 could rather be the one that will be available for those who will have the burden of reviewing the Guerrilla Games game in the coming days.

Another interesting detail is that the dimensions of Horizon Forbidden West for the US and Japanese market are respectively 86.5 GB and 82.7 GB, or more than 10 GB less than the European copies, a difference probably due to the number of lower languages ​​present within these versions.

We remind you that Horizon Forbidden West will be available exclusively for PS5 and PS4 starting from February 18, 2022. Did you know that the Shield Weaver armor was severely weakened in the sequel?