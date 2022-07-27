Sjögren’s syndrome affects between 1 and 1.4% of the population in Puerto Rico, emphasizes Dr. Gago

The specialist indicates that the population must have a multidisciplinary care team.

Dr. Ricardo Gago, rheumatologist and past president of the Puerto Rico Association of Rheumatologists. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health, Fabiola Plaza.

Dr. Ricardo Gago, rheumatologist and past president of the Association of Rheumatologists of Puerto Rico, indicated in an exclusive interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, that the diagnostic process of Sjögren’s Syndrome is usually associated with another rheumatological condition.

“That is why, as we spread more information about it, we can detect more patients in Puerto Rico, since at this moment we have an approximate of between 1.4 and 1 percent of the population that possibly have the condition,” reported the prominent rheumatologist.

The specialist added that this condition usually accompanies other immune system disorderssuch as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. In this case, Sjögren’s syndrome manifests itself first in the mucous membranes and glands that produce moisture in the eyes and mouth, resulting in fewer tears and saliva.

Sjógren’s has a peculiarity, according to studies carried out and consulted by Dr. Gago, among which they highlight that fatigue is more pronounced among Hispanics/Latinos. “Puerto Ricans have a marked dryness, this condition is quite aggressive. However, it does not lead to a severity that affects life, unless they have other more severe comorbidities.”

Although Sjögren’s syndrome can occur at any age, most people are over 40 at the time of diagnosis. The disorder is much more common in women. Treatment focuses on relieving symptoms.

“It is very common that they coexist within rheumatological diseases, such as Rheumatoid Arthritis and Lupus, this occurs in the event that it is secondary. But it is worth noting that Sjögren’s among its symptoms has extraglandular manifestations, because it is outside the main pathology, and due to this diagnosis is difficult, “he said.

It is important to note that the specialist specified that the majority of patients with Sjögren’s syndrome live healthy and without serious complications.

He also stressed that patients should know that they face an increased risk of infections in and around the eyes, and increased risk of dental problems due to decreased tears and saliva long-term.

Some people with Sjögren’s syndrome have one or more of the following:

*Joint pain, swelling and stiffness

*Swollen salivary glandsespecially those located below the jaw and in front of the ears

* Rashes or dry skin

*vaginal dryness

*Persistent dry cough

*prolonged fatigue

Other symptoms that are also associated with problems in the lungs, kidneys, “of the peripheral central nervous system, that is, nerve problems, just as they can occur in chronic stages, are associated with lymphomas. Sometimes an incidence has been seen in patients who have Sjögrens and have lymphoma.”

He stressed that the most important thing for this type of patient, hydration is essential, “hydration treatment, healthy living and dental care.”

Treatment in specific complications, the patient must take non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or other drugs for arthritis. As well as those related to other conditions that may be associated.

To treat the condition comprehensively, hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil), a drug used to treat malaria, also helps treat Sjögren’s syndrome. You may also be prescribed medications that suppress the immune system, such as methotrexate.

Finally, the specialist emphasized the importance of multidisciplinary management once the condition is diagnosed.

See the full program: