Skates, hockey and even a band on the Ganna Peat bog ice. How to reach it by car, bus or on foot





A dry, pungent, beautiful cold. In the late Saturday morning 8 January degrees at Peat bog of Ganna they were probably still below freezing: ideal climate for lovers of ice skates, which have always flocked here by the dozen in the winter months. There are those who skate back and forth, teams of children and young people equipped with sticks and pucks who compete in hockey and today two musicians intent on shooting a video clip.

So it happened to the patrons to find themselves in the surreal situation to start walking on the frozen surface of the bog, slide for a few hundred meters along the reeds and then, once you have turned the “corner” (of reeds) … tfind yourself in front of a piano, two microphones and an electric guitar. With lots of photo sets and extras pretending to skate there by accident, they were Nic Riviera and DJELSO.

But this is also the magic of the Ganna peat bog, an evocative stretch of water from a landscape and strategic point of view due to its naturalistic value. A’oasis of biodiversity whose waters do not exceed one and a half meters in height. That’s why in winter becomes a paradise for ice skating lovers: kept in the shade by the mountains that surround it to the south, in one of the coldest areas of Varese, with shallow waters and no currents, the peat bog is easily covered with a thick layer of ice which lasts several weeks.

A few kilometers away is also the Lake of Ghirla, also capable of appearing frozen a few days a year. His is, however, a thin ice on deep water, occurring on its surface is extremely dangerous.

How to get to the Ganna peat bog:

BY CAR

From Varese taking the SS33 della Valganna. Arriving at the Ganna roundabout, turn towards Brinzio. After 400 meters you cross the abbey of Ganna. Park there, the Torbiera remains 500 meters behind the Abbey and can be reached on foot.

BY BUS

With Autolinee Varesine, line N10 (Varese, Ghirla, Luino) and N11 (Varese, Ghirla, Lavena Ponte Tresa). Ganna stop.

BY BIKE AND ON FOOT

Ganna and Ghirla lie between the first and second stages of the Via Francisca del Lucomagno. You can therefore get to Ganna from Varese in about 3 hours. You can calculate the path in reverse, from the site of the path:

Standing: https://www.laviafrancisca.org/a-piedi/ganna-varese/

By bike: https://www.laviafrancisca.org/percorsi-in-bici/ponte-tresa-varese/



