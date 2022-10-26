Skepticism about aid to Ukraine works in favor of Putin (Analysis)

CNN accompanies Ukrainian artillery team on the battlefront 1:59

(CNN) — For months, Russian President Vladimir Putin has waited and watched, hoping that the remarkable Washington consensus built by President Joe Biden on the urgency of doing whatever is necessary to defend democracy in Ukraine would be shattered.

Now, at last, the first cracks may be appearing.

There is no indication that the US$18 billion in military support that has helped Ukraine repel Russia’s attack is in immediate danger. But agitation from political opposition to an endless US role in the war is growing on both sides of the aisle with only two weeks to go until November’s midterm elections.

Even the slightest hint of a weakening of American resolve could comfort Putin as the Kremlin strongman prepares to inflict a painful winter on Ukrainian and European civilians dependent on Russian gas.

In what can only be described as a political debacle on Tuesday, progressive Democrats released, then withdrew, a letter initially signed in June calling on the White House to match its effort to arm Ukraine with a strong diplomatic effort to engage Ukraine. Russia and seek a ceasefire. This came days after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the likely next Speaker of the House, warned that Kyiv could not expect a “blank check” on aid if the Republican Party is to charge next year.

Former President Donald Trump, a possible future Republican nominee, has meanwhile complained about the cost of supporting a government locked in a fight with its hero, Putin, and dragged into his first impeachment trial by using military aid in a scheme of duress.

It is clear that there is still a bipartisan consensus in Washington to help Ukraine. But the rumors that Biden’s hard line on Russia may not always enjoy near-unanimous support came at a particularly sensitive time when the West is trying to discredit Russia’s latest round of nuclear rhetoric: a warning that Kyiv A dirty bomb could do with it. The claims have sparked high-level talks between US and Russian military chiefs and are widely interpreted as scare tactics or perhaps an attempt by Moscow to create a false flag operation that could be used as a pretext to its own use of weapons of mass destruction.

Seeking to highlight the commitment of the United States and the West to Ukraine amid political talk, Biden issued a new warning Tuesday against the use of lower-yield nuclear weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine.

“Let me just say: Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake using a tactical nuclear weapon,” Biden told reporters after being asked if Russia was preparing to use a dirty bomb. “I still don’t guarantee that it will be a false flag operation, I don’t know, but it would be a serious, very serious mistake.”

The president’s comments were a reminder that the maneuvering in Washington on aid to Ukraine is taking place in a critical context, with anxiety still acute over a possible escalation of the war that could escalate into direct hostilities between the United States and Russia and put the world on a disastrous path to full nuclear escalation.

This is why the signs of fraying political resolve in the United States and some allied nations are so significant. They could convince Putin that a winter war of attrition could sooner or later cause fatigue in the West and thus weaken Ukraine’s fighting ability.

Questions to ask

And yet, some of the questions raised by those who are cautious about the US position are pertinent and important. A foreign policy operation that aligns the United States against its former Cold War foe and nuclear rival must be constantly evaluated and justified by the president, given the cost and the risks.

The fact that there is no diplomatic track in the conflict (Biden has said several times in private that he does not know what Putin’s “off-ramps” might be) is worthy of discussion and potentially testing in contacts with Moscow. . And at a time of raging inflation and economic hardship in America, it’s up to the administration and its supporters to show American taxpayers why a war on the edge of Europe is sucking up billions in public money, even if it’s not because Ukraine currently have the “blank check” that McCarthy mentioned.

The risk, however, is that such debates still play into the hands of Putin, who has already demonstrated his ability to exploit and widen US political divisions with his scheme to intervene in the 2016 elections and the power he had on Trump, including getting him to criticize US intelligence agencies at a joint news conference.

Sooner or later, the just politics in Washington about how long the United States should remain involved in arming Ukraine, and how much it should cost, will run up against the critical questions that could decide the war and could be the motivation for Putin’s frequent escalation of the war. nuclear rhetoric that raises the stakes.

Is the West as dedicated as Putin, whose political survival may depend on victory or at least not losing, to prevail in Ukraine? And is it really willing to enter a dangerous cycle of escalation that could risk a broader nuclear war to do so?

Political drama on both sides of the aisle

It is with these lingering questions that Tuesday’s drama unfolded over a letter signed by 30 progressives. Most members did not support publishing the letter this week, with some saying they would not have signed it now given the serious turn the war has taken in recent days. Anger over the letter prompted Rep. Pramila Jayapal, head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, to withdraw the letter, saying it was drafted months ago and posted by staff without verification.

The episode not only threatened to expose vulnerable lawmakers just two weeks into an election in which Democrats increasingly fear losing the House. It could give McCarthy cover in a future Congress to argue that opposition to Biden’s multibillion-dollar weapons packages is not just a Republican concern.

And although the letter was withdrawn, some of the sentiments embodied in it could boil over again.

The letter said lawmakers were under no illusions about the difficulty of involving Russia, given its “outrageous and illegal invasion of Ukraine.” But it added: “If there is a way to end the war while preserving a free and independent Ukraine, it is the responsibility of the United States to pursue all diplomatic avenues to support a solution that is acceptable to the people of Ukraine.”

The problem, however, is that the terms Russia has set for any peace deal involve securing its gains on the battlefield. Now that he has illegally annexed several Ukrainian regions, any preconditions Putin sets would be impossible for Kyiv to accept. And rolling back such positions would hand the Russian leader the defeat he is desperate to avoid. So while the idea of ​​talking may sound appealing, it’s unclear how the US could change either side’s calculus. And Biden has repeatedly insisted that he will not negotiate over the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as he would like Putin.

One progressive Democrat, Rep. Ro Khanna of California, told CNN’s Bianna Golodryga that he did not support the decision to withdraw the letter.

“I think the letter was common sense,” Khanna said. “I support making sure that we arm Ukraine and provide weapons to Ukraine and continue to fund it, but I also think that, as the president said, we are at risk of nuclear war.”

“Don’t you think our counterpart should be talking to Russia? Of course they should to make sure there is no escalation.”

There is also a risk that diplomacy at this stage could offer Putin a prize for the human carnage he perpetrated in Ukraine.

“There is a moral and strategic danger in sitting down with Putin too soon. You risk legitimizing his crimes and handing over parts of Ukraine to Russia in a deal Putin won’t even honor,” Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Sometimes a bully must be shown the limits of his power before diplomacy can work.”

One thing the Democratic letter drama on Ukraine did was show that while support for Ukraine is bipartisan, anxiety about war is too, even if the skeptics are a smaller group so far.

What a Republican House of Representatives Could Mean for Ukraine

The prospect of a House of Representatives more squarely in Trump’s ideological image after the midterms and of more Republican senators who share his “America First” worldview will worry the administration.

“I think people are going to be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine,” McCarthy said in an interview with Punchbowl News last week, which was seized on by Democrats.

But it didn’t necessarily mean that the California legislator was determined to cut aid. He may have simply been creating political space for himself by learning about the sensitivity of the issue in his pro-Trump party. In theory, if McCarthy were speaker of the House of Representatives, he could pass a Ukraine funding bill using both Republican and Democratic votes.

But whether his own position in a contentious Republican conference would allow him to do so is another question. That’s one of the reasons there’s increasing talk in Washington that the Democrats might try to pass a mammoth bill during the outgoing Congress, which they’ll still control after the midterms, even if the GOP wins. to support Ukraine heading into next year’s fight.

McCarthy isn’t the only Republican sounding skeptical. Ohio Republican Senate candidate JD Vance said he didn’t really care what happened to Ukraine before the invasion and that the United States should be concerned about the influx across its own southern border. (Her comment of his has been used by Democratic challenger Rep. Tim Ryan, who is seeking to break through the state’s sizeable Ukrainian exile community.) Vance is one of a new generation of potential Republican senators who may be more skeptical about helping Ukraine than the old guard of high-level leaders like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the hard-line senator from North Carolina. South, Lindsey Graham.

Similar sentiments to Vance’s are often heard in the conservative media. But those views generally discount the broader implications of the war in Ukraine. The conflict is so important because it represents more than a territorial dispute on the borders of Europe. It is a fight for democracy itself. If Ukraine falls, Russia will establish the principle that a large authoritarian nation can simply wipe a smaller neighbor off the map.

This would have dire consequences in other conflicts, for example over Taiwan amid growing concern that China might try to recapture the democratic island by force. And a Russian victory in Ukraine could directly threaten America’s NATO allies and bring the United States closer to direct conflict with Russia.