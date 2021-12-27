Ski, Bormio downhill: Marsaglia the fastest in test, good Casse, Inner and Paris

The blues shine on the Stelvio di Bormio. In the first test of the descent the fastest is Matteo Marsaglia: in 1’56 ”91 he left behind (but missed a door) the Canadian Crawford (at 11/100) and the Norwegian Kilde (at 18/100). But very close there are also Mattia Casse (seventh at 49/100, with a goal jump), Christof Innerhofer (eighth at 55/100) and Dominik Paris, tenth at 76 cents after having tackled the last stretch of the track without forcing. “We finally feel at home – Marsaglia commented -, the track is icy and tough. Very hard, but so be it. I find the final part beautiful, a little less extreme than in previous years and therefore more skiable ”.

The blues

For Marsaglia, 36, it is the confirmation of the state of form that led him to touch the podium in Beaver Creek (fourth downhill), for Paris (who in Bormio has already won 5 runs and a super-G) the demonstration of the progress shown in Val Gardena. “The Stelvio requires respect – Paris commented -, it is quite active and the bottom is in excellent condition. With the next smoothings we will have a shiny track as we like it. The second part is easier. Today I took the measurements, and I got good answers ”. Inner, despite the eighth place, is not satisfied: “The track is really difficult, I didn’t feel great. This track is beautiful, different from those we have faced so far. The snow is super-frozen and super-hard. I skied to test the lines, I found a right set-up. I’m happy to be among the first because I haven’t seen myself up there for a while ”.