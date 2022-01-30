Ski: Brignone show, Garmisch’s super-G wins. ‘Now focus on the Games’ – Ski

Federica Brignone won the Garmisch cdm super-G in 1.18.19, last race before the Olympics, ex aequo with the Austrian Cornelia Huetter.

For the blue, despite returning from two days of intestinal problems, it is the third success of the season, all obtained in this discipline. And it’s his 19th career victory, which confirms that she is increasingly the best blue in the history of the world cup. Brignone, after this seventh supergG of nine seasons, has 477 points and is even more alone at the top of the general classification of the discipline, thus preparing to win this specialty cup. Third on the podium is the other Austrian Tippler.

For Italy Elena Curtoni closed 10 / a in 1.19.26. Further back the other blue ones Nicol Delago in 1.19.54, Roberta Melesi in 1.19.59, Marta Bassino in 1.19.80, Nadia Delago in 1.19.85, Karoline Pichler in 1.20.16 and Francesca Marsaglia in 1.20.35. The next match for Brignone will be in Beijing in the Olympic giant scheduled for February 7th.

“I am really satisfied with this result. I tried to concentrate my energies, which weren’t so many just for the race, there was wind and I knew I was only forced to run the ski: I reached the finish line knowing that I had done what I wanted “, Brignone rejoices, after the success, last test before the Beijing Winter Games.

“I was afraid when Huetter reached the finish line – added the blue champion -, it is a shared victory and we are happy in two. I have been going strong in supergiant for some time, in my career I have always felt more supergiant. what a gigantist, then it is true that in the first phase of my career I collected more among the wide gates. The supergiant is the race I have always preferred, where tactics prevail because we do not have the possibility to verify the track until the reconnaissance. I feel complete from the point of view of versatility, even if I miss slalom, I have shown that I have the qualities to take away as much satisfaction as I am doing. Now I will relax for a few hours and then we will concentrate on the most important event of the season “.