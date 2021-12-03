Ski, cdm: Sofia Goggia gives Italy the first victory – Sport

Sofia Goggia is back and dominated the first of nine seasonal runs at Lake Louise, winning more than clearly in 1.46.95. The Bergamo-born – with 12 / o success in her career and ninth downhill – had a separate race compared to her rivals, almost in another dimension. “I was very fast right away even if I didn’t expect to win with such an advantage. Today at least ten girls could win, doing it with such a gap is truly amazing. I’m very happy, I just tried to ski hard and follow the lines I had in mind. There is still room for improvement but it’s a good start. I felt that I was carrying a lot of speed with me, at one point I was forced to brake before the corner and then accelerate, I picked up so much speed that I could hardly stay behind the skis “, was the first comment of the blue who, at 29, is also Olympic champion in office and holder, for the second time, of the downhill cup.

To understand the prowess of Sofia who skied with her usual aggression accompanied by absolute confidence in her own means, it is necessary to consider that the second, the American Breezy Johnson, took a gap of one second and 47 cents and the third, the Austrian Mirjam Puechener, of one and 54. In addition Sofia left behind with abysmal gaps even top quality sprinters such as Ester Ledecka (+2.39), Lara Gut-Behrami (+2.74), Ilka Stuhec (+3.24) and Mikaeala Shiffrin (+3.60) who had already won at Lake Louise too.

For Goggia, something not to be overlooked, it is the fifth success in the series in the last five descents in which he participated before getting injured at the end of last January in Garmisch. An accident that had prevented her from going to the World Championships in Cortina.

For Italy there was also a really good race for Nadia Delago 6 / a in 1.49.04 and for sister Nicol, returning after an injury that had blocked her for the whole last season, 8 / a in 1.49 .11. And then there are still Federica Brignone a little further back in 1.49.36, Elena Curtoni in 1.50.20 and Francesca Marsaglia in 1.51.09, all still in the points.

Even the American Mikaela Shiffrin – who had already won a descent at Lake Louise – took part in the race, finishing with a delay of three seconds and 60 cents.

Very different music for Italy instead also in the second super-G of Beaver Creek. The Norwegian Aleksander Kilde won in 1.10.26 in front of the Swiss Marco Odermatt in 1.10.29 and the American Travis Ganong in 1.10.63. Best blue again this time Mattia Casse but only 17 / o after being 9 / o on Friday. Immediately after him Christof Innerhofer and Matteo Marsaglia, while the n1. Azzurro Dominik Paris closed even further behind. With his head down after crossing the finish line and seeing the time trial, Domme immediately began to try to understand what is happening to him. Tomorrow it is the first descent for him while the second is staged in Lake Louise – another great opportunity for Sofia Goggia. On Sunday there will be a super-G.