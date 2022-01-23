Ski: Cortina; scare for Goggia, he falls in super G – Sport

Great fear for Sofia Goggia who fell in the super-G of Cortina CDM a few days before the Beijing Olympics. The champion slowly got up on her own, put her skis back on and returned to the finish line. The replay TV images showing an abnormal rotation of the knee are frightening. The blue will immediately undergo medical checks to avoid any problems in view of the Games starting on 6 February.

Sofia Goggia went down to the valley alone on her skis, they spread their arms towards the public at the finish line who cheered her and encouraged her. Then, in a tent, the first medical checks. The blue, after an error in a curve that forced her to swerve abruptly, fell a little further on due to the tips of the skis that spread apart causing her to ruin in the snow.

A slight pain in the left knee is currently the result of the first medical checks to which the Italian champion was subjected to the finish line, in the medical tent.