Ski, Cup descent: Kilde does an encore at Beaver Creek, Marsaglia 4th then Paris
The Norwegian after the success in super-G also takes the descent in front of Mayer and Feuz, Matteo starts with bib 28 and closes at 1 ”20. Fourteenth Innerhofer
The Beaver Creek descent is dominated by Aleksander Kilde, already winner of yesterday’s super-G and today the fastest in 1’39 “63, ahead of Mayer (at 66/100) Beat Feuz (at 1” 01). But it is the day of the return of the Italjet: Matteo Marsaglia – started with the bib n. 28 – he is fourth at 1 “20 in front of Dominik Paris (at 1” 23) and in the 15 there is also a found Innerhofer, at 1 “55 from the Norwegian.
Italjet is back
And after a weekend start without peaks, on one of the classic slopes of the World Cup, one of the most prestigious, Italy is there. The surprise is Matteo Marsaglia, fourth at 1 ”20 from Kilde after having never gone beyond 15th place in the last 20 World Cup runs. But on the track where he had imposed himself in the super-G in 2012, the blue was rekindled, as did Paris, at the end fifth at 1 ”23 after a mistake in the central section that he least loves. And signs of recovery come from Christof Innerhofer. Here he won the descent in 2012 and despite a mistake that slowed him down in the final Inner comes back to the top 10 (14th at 1 ”55). Out of 30 Mattia Casse (at 2 “72), Emanuele Buzzi (at 2” 81), Guglielmo Bosca (3 “00) and Nicolò Molteni (at 3” 29). “I am really happy with this result – said Marsaglia, 36, one of the veterans of the Italian team -. I had been skiing well for three days and today I wanted to make a difference in the most difficult and technical section. Being one step away from a podium of super champions makes me feel even better, and being ahead of Paris, which we all know what it’s worth, makes me proud of my result. It is a track that I like and I hope to ski like this on Sunday as well: I will do my part, then we will see what the others will do “. Dominik Paris is also satisfied. “Downhill is better – he explained to Fisi – and today, overall, the day went better than the past two days. But now I want to improve even more ”.
Kilde’s domain
After the success of Lake Louise, Matthias Mayer seemed ready to double on the Birds of Prey, but Kilde – started with the bib n. 19 – messed up the plans. It is the third downhill success for the Norwegian who had previously won only in Val Gardena (2018 and 2020) and is back on track this season after the right knee injury that knocked him out last January. The winner of the 2019/20 World Cup was irresistible especially in the final, when he trimmed the Austrian by 4 tenths of a second.
On a day in which Marco Odermatt, the World Cup leader, did not shine (11th at 1 ”65), Kilde approaches the top. Now the Swiss leads with 354 points ahead of Mayer (310) and Kilde (229).
Jansrud stop
The certainty will come after the exams in Norway, but the fall of Kjetil Jansrud risks ending the career of the 36-year-old Olympic super-G champion in Sochi 2014 in advance. The first investigations speak of an injury to the cruciate and collateral left knee. “This victory is for him – said Kilde -, we will all have to applaud him for how he proved to be great after the crash: he went down to the finish line. He is a hero ”.
Tomorrow at 20 we repeat with another descent.
December 4, 2021 (change December 4, 2021 | 21:21)
