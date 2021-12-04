Ski, Cup descent: Kilde does an encore at Beaver Creek, Marsaglia 4th then Paris

Italjet is back

And after a weekend start without peaks, on one of the classic slopes of the World Cup, one of the most prestigious, Italy is there. The surprise is Matteo Marsaglia, fourth at 1 ”20 from Kilde after having never gone beyond 15th place in the last 20 World Cup runs. But on the track where he had imposed himself in the super-G in 2012, the blue was rekindled, as did Paris, at the end fifth at 1 ”23 after a mistake in the central section that he least loves. And signs of recovery come from Christof Innerhofer. Here he won the descent in 2012 and despite a mistake that slowed him down in the final Inner comes back to the top 10 (14th at 1 ”55). Out of 30 Mattia Casse (at 2 “72), Emanuele Buzzi (at 2” 81), Guglielmo Bosca (3 “00) and Nicolò Molteni (at 3” 29). “I am really happy with this result – said Marsaglia, 36, one of the veterans of the Italian team -. I had been skiing well for three days and today I wanted to make a difference in the most difficult and technical section. Being one step away from a podium of super champions makes me feel even better, and being ahead of Paris, which we all know what it’s worth, makes me proud of my result. It is a track that I like and I hope to ski like this on Sunday as well: I will do my part, then we will see what the others will do “. Dominik Paris is also satisfied. “Downhill is better – he explained to Fisi – and today, overall, the day went better than the past two days. But now I want to improve even more ”.