Ski: fantastic hat-trick Goggia, also SuperG – Sci wins

Sofia Goggia has now entered the legend of skiing by completing one of those marvelous feats that only the greatest champions succeed: in fact, in Lake Louise in three days she won two descents and then a Super-G too. Up to now only the German Katia Seizinger and the legendary American Lindesy Vonn had succeeded in the Canadian town. The blue – 29 years old and success n.14 in career, 104 / o for Italy for women – stopped the chronometers on 1.18.28 leaving behind after a furious finish the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami. The Swiss, who had been ahead until the last intermediate, closed in 1.18.39. Sofia in the initial and central part of the Canadian track, the more technical ones had held up well but was still late on the Gut: 16 cents at the first intermediate, 25 at the second and as many at the third.

Sofia made the difference on the more streamlined final part, finding the best lines and making the demanding last jump perfectly. He thus made up for the delay of 25 cents and gave another 11 to Switzerland. Third Austrian Mirjam Puchner in 1.18.72, also burned by Sofia after the last intermediate ” It’s an incredible day! That in this super-G was my best victory of these days. I cared and knew it wasn’t going to be easy. I had said it on the eve: the real step up is in the super-G. In the past, in fact, I had won in the downhill but then I was lost in the next super-G. This was my challenge of the super-G and I won it “, commented the blue who after these magical three days also made a good leap forward in the overall cup standings with 315 points, third behind Mikaela Shiffrin (405 ) and Petra Vlhova (340).

But in the next two weekends there will be four other fast races in Europe and it is to be believed that Sofia will climb the top of this ranking even more. To complete the great blue day there is then the 5th place in 1.18.81 of Federica Brignone, victim of a not perfect landing on the last jump. No less good Elena Curtoni – an error similar to that of Brignone in the same passage – arrived 7 / a in 1.18.92, immediately behind the American Mikaela Shiffrin, after having fought for the podium until the last intermediate. For Italy there are then, all scored points, Francesca Marsaglia 14 / a in 1.19.39, Roberta Melesi 23 / a in 1.20.09 and Nicole Delago 28 / a in 1.20.34 The women’s world cup now returns to Europe, in Switzerland: next Saturday and Sunday two super-Gs in St. Moritz.