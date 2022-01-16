Ski, Federica Brignone triumphs in the Super-G of Zauchensee

Federica Brignone won the female supergiant of Zauchensee. The blue finished first with a time of 1.10.84, ahead of the Swiss Corinne Suter (+0.04) and the Austrian Ariane Raedler (+0.17). Fourth place for the other blue Marta Bassino at (+0.43), while Elena Curtoni placed eighth. Only 19th Sofia Goggia, who fell without consequences yesterday during the downhill.

The Aosta Valley carabiniera returned to victory almost a month after the last time in St. Moritz. Although Bassino did not compete in either trials or descents, she managed to get her best result of the season in the discipline in the World Cup, finishing 43 cents from Brignone, ahead of the French Tessa Worley.

“I am very happy. In my career I have won a lot, but it is always a different emotion. Today it was difficult to put all the pieces of the puzzle together, because many athletes skied hard but in the end it was difficult to do a complete test. Many made mistakes. above or in the lower part “, said Brignone after the success. “It was a very fast Super-G even if it wasn’t easy to push all the curves. In the lower part you almost had to ski like a giant: it was really nice I had a lot of fun. I’m not a safe person regardless: I need to ski well, of my certainties of having continuous confirmations – he added – This year I am calmer and today I arrived at home after ten days. Everyone should take a little break, especially those who do many disciplines, and this has allowed me to be here he loads where normally I would have been tense due to lack of training “. “Surely I have the Olympics in my sights, but they are still far away because first there will be the Italian stages which are very important so the focus must be that, trying to get to the Olympic Games with as much confidence as possible, with as many useful results as possible”.

“I’m happy because when I arrived, I felt a bit on the limit, because in any case it’s a Super-G to go. I couldn’t always be on time, but that was probably the right thing to do and so I’m satisfied. Now I’ll rest for two days, then I’ll go to Cortina: the idea is to do everything, then Kronplatz and we’ll see for Garmisch ”, said the blue Bassino.

“After yesterday’s crash it wasn’t easy. In fact, we said we would decide based on today’s conditions. Walking I feel terrible, while when I put the skis on I feel much better. It is clear that after such a flight, to be at the gate, it was a good test “, were the words of Sofia Goggia adding:” I take 9 tenths from the winner, with very small gaps, but that’s okay even if today I will arrive around the twentieth position. I have already drawn up the recovery program, today I go home and in the afternoon they are waiting for me in Bergamo for treatment. So I already have the program ready to recover as quickly as possible. Today I ran with stirrups under the knees to keep them firmer “, concluded Goggia.