Ski, Federica Brignone wins the Super-G in St. Moritz: she is the most successful Italian in the World Cup. Curtoni completes the blue triumph

Never any like Federica Brignone: In the SuperG from St. Moritz the 31-year-old Milanese skier conquers her 17th success, becoming the most successful Italian in history in world Cup. Exceeded the previous record which belonged to Deborah Compagnoni, which reached 16 first places. A historic day for blue skiing, completed by the second place of Elena Curtoni, who put the US champion behind her Mikaela Shiffrin. After the three successes of Sofia Goggia in Canada, the magical moment of women’s Italy continues: Goggia herself, on Saturday second, won an excellent sixth place. Octave Marta Bassino, not at Francesca Marsaglia. In practice, they placed themselves in the top 10 positions 5 blue skiers, without forgetting the 14th place of Nicol Delago. A domain team.

For Brignone it is an important success, the second to come after the extraordinary one season 2019/2020 that had led her to the conquest of the crystal ball, the prize that goes to the winner of the general classification of world Cup. The 31-year-old also has two specialty cups on her showcase, giant slalom And combined, always conquered at the end of that season. And then the Olympic bronze always won in giant slalom in Pyeongchang in 2018. The Winter Games are about to return, le Olympic Games from Beijing 2022 they start next February 4th. Brignone is showing that she wants to be one of the protagonists, together with her companions.