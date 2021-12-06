Ski: Goggia aims for the World Cup and an Olympic encore

Three victories in three days at Lake Louise put Sofia among the contenders for the crystal ball. The target is the confirmation of the free title won 4 years ago in PyeongChang

Now browse a dictionary and search carefully for adjectives. But perhaps it would be enough to simply say “chapeau”, in the French style. Three World Cup races in three days and three victories, one more overwhelming than the other, as only the immense Vonn and the German Seizinger had managed before her at Lake Louise. Sofia Goggia bursts into the Olympic season with the force of a hurricane and sends a strong signal to all rivals, not only in Beijing, which also remains her great goal. Because repeating in China in just over two months the golden feat signed four years ago in PyeongChang would make it rightfully enter the legend of skiing, where only a few champions live.

the crystal ball – But there is also more to conquer. And she knows – the setbacks have taught her – how unhealthy it is to stake all your chips on one goal. The words crystal ball don’t scare her. Indisputable number one in the descent, as she had already demonstrated a year ago, before the accident at the end of January that had made her miss the World Championships but had not prevented her from winning the second specialty cup; immediately on the first date with the super-G, she who had already won three, but had often quarreled with them; brilliant also in Soelden in giant, the specialty of the first world medal: the contenders for the absolute Cup – Shiffrin, Vlhova and Gut-Behrami above all – must begin to worry. In the race that leads to the crystal ball, the one that Italy won only once, two years ago with Federica Brignone, there is also the new empress of speed. Because with 18 races in your favor between downhill and super-G, exactly as many as the giants and the slalom, the chances that this Goggia can play the big bowl are very high.

strongest ever – However, there is a whole season ahead. Above all, there are many pitfalls, precisely that in the case of the indomitable Bergamo it is very pertinent, given the string of troubles that have undermined his career on several occasions. What is certain is that the one seen in the last three days on the Canadian slopes of Lake Louise seemed to be the strongest and safest Goggia ever, master of the situation from start to finish. And he hinted at a new serenity. He remembered the strongest sprinters of all time. Above all – without bothering the prehistory of skiing and the immense Moser-Proell – her friend and inspirer Lindsey Vonn; or the Austrian Renate Goetschl, to quote another formidable specialist. And, remaining within the Italian borders, that Isolde Kostner capable of dominating the Cup scene in the two-year period 2001-2002 and that Sofia has targeted: she is missing two victories to equal the 12 pearls of the Val Gardena downhill, one to reach her in the total loot, a seal from the Compagnoni-Brignone duo at 16. The Olympic encore? The red circle on 11 and 15 February is already marked. But you live one day at a time, she taught us it herself. Only the Brave, Sofia would say. Only the brave.

December 6, 2021

