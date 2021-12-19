Ski, Goggia also wins the super-G in Val d’Isere. 3 blue in the first 4

The pink avalanche is back, more pink than ever. Spectacular tests of the blue in Val d’Isere with the usual Sofia Goggia (who came down with bib number 5) who won in 1’19 “23, 33 cents ahead of Ragnhild Mowinckel (1’19” 56) and 51 (1 ‘ 19 “74) on Elena Curtoni. Fourth the other blue Federica Brignone just a cent from Curtoni, fifth Mikaela Shriffin, 75 cents behind Sofia.

With this victory, Goggia strengthens its primacy in the general classification of the World Cup, in addition to that of super-G. The umpteenth triumph of Sofia is the 107th in history for Italian women’s alpine skiing in a World Cup competition. The 29-year-old skier from Bergamo of the Fiamme Gialle brings the triumphs to 16 (11 in downhill and 5 in supergiant) by engaging the living legend Deborah Compagnoni (13 in giant slalom, 2 in super-G and one in special slalom). With 17 victories, Federica Brignone leads (7 in giant, 5 in super-G and 5 in combined).