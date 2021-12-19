Sports

Ski, Goggia also wins the super-G in Val d’Isere. 3 blue in the first 4

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee19 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Amazing blue: the Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel makes a historic hat-trick fade at the last minute. Fifth place for the American Shiffrin

The pink avalanche is back, more pink than ever. Spectacular tests of the blue in Val d’Isere with the usual Sofia Goggia (who came down with bib number 5) who won in 1’19 “23, 33 cents ahead of Ragnhild Mowinckel (1’19” 56) and 51 (1 ‘ 19 “74) on Elena Curtoni. Fourth the other blue Federica Brignone just a cent from Curtoni, fifth Mikaela Shriffin, 75 cents behind Sofia.

Primates

With this victory, Goggia strengthens its primacy in the general classification of the World Cup, in addition to that of super-G. The umpteenth triumph of Sofia is the 107th in history for Italian women’s alpine skiing in a World Cup competition. The 29-year-old skier from Bergamo of the Fiamme Gialle brings the triumphs to 16 (11 in downhill and 5 in supergiant) by engaging the living legend Deborah Compagnoni (13 in giant slalom, 2 in super-G and one in special slalom). With 17 victories, Federica Brignone leads (7 in giant, 5 in super-G and 5 in combined).

December 19, 2021 (change December 19, 2021 | 12:47)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee19 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Mourinho teaches Gasperini a lesson with a perfect Abraham, but the numbers say that Roma are a strange team | First page

16 hours ago

World Cup qualifiers: France and Belgium fly to Qatar, Holland complicates their lives

November 14, 2021

Italy draw: there is the Portugal nightmare in the World Cup playoffs. Here are the dates – Sport

3 weeks ago

Roma-Bodo / Glimt 2-2, slow motion: the Giallorossi miss two penalties – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

November 4, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button