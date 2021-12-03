Ski, Goggia wins the descent of Lake Louise with unreal gaps

First downhill of the season, Sofia Goggia’s first masterpiece! At Lake Louise the blue triumphs with sidereal Lindsey Vonn-style gaps and hits the fifth win in a row in the last five runs, the first after the crack to the right knee on January 31st. Phenomenal.

Descending with bib number 5, the Goggia brushed a perfect descent, accumulating precious cents along the entire track with a peak speed of 138.4 km / h, up to the finish line where he stopped the chronometer on 1’46 “95, 1 ” 47 less than the American Breezy Johnson and 1 ” 54 less than the Austrian Mirjam Puchner. The reigning world champion, Corinne Suter, finished more than 2 seconds behind.

Sofia speaks

–

“I had some thoughts on the eve, the last thing I expected was to win with such an advantage – says the blue -. Today at least ten girls could win, doing it with such a gap is truly amazing. I’m very happy , I just tried to ski hard and follow the lines I had in mind. Sure you can still improve but it’s a good start. I felt that I was carrying a lot of speed, at one point I was forced to brake before the bend to then accelerate, I gained so much speed that I could hardly keep up with the skis. I have so much to thank my skiman who has prepared me some very fast skis “.