Ski, Goggia wins the second descent of Lake Louise in the World Cup – Corriere.it
Two first places in two days for the Bergamo champion. Second, like Saturday, the American Johnson, third the Swiss Suter
Hagia Sophia of the Descents decided to adopt the methods that Lindsey Vonn used on Lake Louise’s Men’s Olympic: after one victory, immediately another. And then another one. To understand if Sofia Goggia on the Banff National Park track to make a treble we will have to wait for the super-G on Sunday.
But in the meantime comes the double, in the free one which these days is the impregnable stronghold of the Italian Olympian. This time there is no sun and Sofia less incisive than the steamroller of the other day. But even in a low visibility situation, with sleet and mist, there is none for any other. The American Breezy Johnson again the first of the defeats and sees the penalty reduced: from 1 ” 47 to 84/100. However, the gap remains clear, a high bill that the girl from Bergamo also presents to Corinne Suter, the one on the minor podium: 98/100. The Swiss has recovered from an injury, but the world champion of Cortina 2021 and also the last one who had defeated the Italian in free (Val d’Isre 2020). Suter is sure to scratch again and third place a message. But the values today are these – incidentally: there is another Italy in the top ten, thanks to Nadia Delago, sixth, and Federica Brignone, tenth
– and Sofia has such a surplus of performance that she can afford smudges without consequences. If on Friday she had pulled the first three corners (The best performed of my career), today she was not flawless at the start. Then he got into gear and progressed. Imperfect, but always relentless. The track was even better, due to the poor visibility it prevented the good reading of the terrain. This scenario was one of the few that could worry her. But Sofia had many training sessions behind her, deliberately conducted in poor light conditions to learn how to ski well even when the snow turns blue. So she was equipped with automatic pilot and she ground her rivals again: I was good from half the track down, so I built my sixth consecutive free victory.
Italy rose celebrates victory number 103, Sofia the thirteenth (in 34 podiums: removed the eighth place from Kristian Ghedina in the roll of honor of our ski) and the tenth in the downhill. Isolde Kostner has only 2 more successes, but at this rate also the female primacy of Deborah Compagnoni and Federica Brignone (16 first places). Figures to which the Olympian does not give weight, already having her head on the new challenge: returning from the podium in super-G. The real step to the top is this. The exam already in the Italian evening. It will be an important test to close the trip to North America in the best possible way, which also gave the men a flash with the fourth place (great surprise) by Matteo Marsaglia and fifth by Dominik Paris in the Beaver Creek descent where the Norwegian Kilde, already winner of the super-G on Friday, triumphed again. Today the sprinters are back on the Birds of Prey for another free ascent: will it be three of a kind for Sofia in Canada or in the USA for Her Majesty’s new boyfriend Mikaela Shiffrin?
December 4, 2021 (change December 4, 2021 | 22:51)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED