Ski, Goggia wins the second descent of Lake Louise in the World Cup – Corriere.it

from Flavio Vanetti

Two first places in two days for the Bergamo champion. Second, like Saturday, the American Johnson, third the Swiss Suter

But in the meantime comes the double, in the free one which these days is the impregnable stronghold of the Italian Olympian. This time there is no sun and Sofia less incisive than the steamroller of the other day. But even in a low visibility situation, with sleet and mist, there is none for any other. The American Breezy Johnson again the first of the defeats and sees the penalty reduced: from 1 ” 47 to 84/100. However, the gap remains clear, a high bill that the girl from Bergamo also presents to Corinne Suter, the one on the minor podium: 98/100. The Swiss has recovered from an injury, but the world champion of Cortina 2021 and also the last one who had defeated the Italian in free (Val d’Isre 2020). Suter is sure to scratch again and third place a message. But the values ​​today are these – incidentally: there is another Italy in the top ten, thanks to Nadia Delago, sixth, and Federica Brignone, tenth



– and Sofia has such a surplus of performance that she can afford smudges without consequences. If on Friday she had pulled the first three corners (The best performed of my career), today she was not flawless at the start. Then he got into gear and progressed. Imperfect, but always relentless. The track was even better, due to the poor visibility it prevented the good reading of the terrain. This scenario was one of the few that could worry her. But Sofia had many training sessions behind her, deliberately conducted in poor light conditions to learn how to ski well even when the snow turns blue. So she was equipped with automatic pilot and she ground her rivals again: I was good from half the track down, so I built my sixth consecutive free victory.