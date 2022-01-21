Ski, Kilde also tames the Streif. Paris and Innerhofer far away

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde also tamed the Streif. In the Kitzbuehel descent shortened by the wind – the start was at the height of the Mausefalle -, the Norwegian extends the streak: it is the sixth victory of the season, the third downhill after Val Gardena and Wengen. For Kilde – first in 1’55 ”92 – it is the consecration, a triumph built also thanks to very fast materials. “I am here calmly and trying not to fall, soon there is the Olympics” declared the Norwegian on the eve, in fact he proved to be impregnable. On the podium are the French Johan Clarey (at 41 years old!) Second at 42 cents and Matthias Mayer, third at 67/100. The Azzurri are very far away: Dominik Paris, in difficulty from the beginning, closed at 2 ”22. Christof Innerhofer finished at 1 ”70 after the good time trials. The best is Matteo Marsaglia, eleventh at 1 ”43. In top 10 the only surprise is Canadian James Crawford, fifth at 1 ”02.