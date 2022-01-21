Ski, Kilde also tames the Streif. Paris and Innerhofer far away

Sixth win of the season for the Norwegian ahead of 41-year-old Clarey and Mayer. Disappointed Azzurri, the best is Marsaglia, eleventh
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde also tamed the Streif. In the Kitzbuehel descent shortened by the wind – the start was at the height of the Mausefalle -, the Norwegian extends the streak: it is the sixth victory of the season, the third downhill after Val Gardena and Wengen. For Kilde – first in 1’55 ”92 – it is the consecration, a triumph built also thanks to very fast materials. “I am here calmly and trying not to fall, soon there is the Olympics” declared the Norwegian on the eve, in fact he proved to be impregnable. On the podium are the French Johan Clarey (at 41 years old!) Second at 42 cents and Matthias Mayer, third at 67/100. The Azzurri are very far away: Dominik Paris, in difficulty from the beginning, closed at 2 ”22. Christof Innerhofer finished at 1 ”70 after the good time trials. The best is Matteo Marsaglia, eleventh at 1 ”43. In top 10 the only surprise is Canadian James Crawford, fifth at 1 ”02.
Azzurri
It was not a good day for the Italians. Christof Innerhofer after good times in practice finished at 1 ”70, Dominik Paris on the track of his heart finished more than two seconds (2” 22), behind Mattia Casse (at 2 ”18). “What happened? I simply skied badly – is the comment of Paris -. On Sunday there will be another possibility ”. Guglielmo Bosca and Pietro Zazzi have yet to leave.
Among the disappointed there is another veteran, Beat Feuz, only seventh (at 1 “14), while the World Cup leader, Marco Odermatt, confirmed his fourth place (at 78/100) which brings him to 1125 points in the general classification which always leads on Kilde and Mayer.
Slalom is scheduled for tomorrow in Kitzbuehel, due to the weather (snowfalls are expected) the descent has been postponed to Sunday.
