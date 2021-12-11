Ski, Lara Gut show in Saint Moritz. Goggia is second this time

The Swiss flies in their home Super-G and beats Bergamo by 18 cents. On the podium also Mikaela Shiffrin, at 1 “18

An amazing Lara Gut is needed to break Sofia Goggia’s dominance in the fast disciplines of the Alpine Ski World Cup. The Swiss showed a sumptuous performance in her home Super-G, on the snow of Saint Mortiz, and won the race with a time of 1’19 ”82. The Bergamo rider, who won the three fast trials (two free descents and a Super-G) at Lake Louise, is only 18 cents worse: this time she has to settle for second position. On the other hand, the American Mikaela Shiffrin climbs on the lowest step of the podium, third at 1 ”18: a gap that illustrates the clear difference between the performances of the first two and those of the others.

Satisfactory day also for the other Italians. In addition to Goggia, Elena Curtoni also enters the top ten, sixth behind Mowinckel and Raedler, Federica Brignone, eighth at 1 “90, and Marta Bassino, ninth at 2” 01 in her seasonal debut in a fast discipline. Now in the overall classification of the Ski World Cup Mikaela Shiffrin leads at 465, while Goggia climbs to 395 and overtakes Vlhova, stopped at 340, in second position.