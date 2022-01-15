Ski: Paris third downhill in Wengen, scare for Goggia – Sport

Dominik Paris took care of it, with a nice third place free in Wengen, to straighten a day for Italy that seemed born under a bad star for the ruinous fall of Sofia Goggia in the Zauchensee descent.

Fortunately, the blue got up without serious damage but only bruises and a bit of disappointment for having interrupted his magical streak in Austria in the fastest and most dangerous discipline of skiing.

It was an unpredictable but not avoidable fall while Goggia was in command and was marching towards yet another, very probable success. This explains the anger of the Lombard after the unpleasant unexpected event even if she still remains well at the top of the descent ranking. “Pccato because I was going very well. I think I took a dossetto in the compression and a ski started me. I flew into the nets passing in an instant from 100km / h to zero. They are very bruised and very sore but luckily all in one piece. Now – said the blue – I have the necessary therapies in front of me and tomorrow for the super-G I’ll see how I am “.

With the spectacular departure from the scene, the Italian gave way to the 34th career success of the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami who won in 1.45.78. Behind her on the podium the German Kira Weidle in 1.45.88 and the Austrian Ramona Siebenhofer in 1.46.22. For Italy, however, there was an excellent fourth place for Nadia Delago from Val Gardena in 1.46. 30, his best career result on a track where he had won twice in the European Cup. Sixth in 1.46.65 and very satisfied Federica Brignone, who is already thinking about tomorrow’s super-G, her race. A little further back Nicol Delago in 1.47.08, Elena Curtoni in 1.47.13 and Francesca Marsaglia in 1.47.68, In Wengen instead Paris with the third place in the descent2 of Wengen, the longest in the world with its 4,270 meters in length and more than a thousand of altitude difference, he also returned to the top of the general downhill classification with 316 points against the 305 of the Norwegian Aleksander Kilde, now seventh. “I put everything I had in this race. I made a mistake on the Hundschopf and I left too much time. But for me it is a great result”, said happily Dominik who is now anxiously awaiting the two free sessions in Kitzbuehel. next week. The Streif is, with the Stelvio di Bormio, his favorite track.

Thus the Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr won in 2.26.09. For the two-time world champion of Cortina 2021 it is the 10 / o career success at 30 years of age. The Austrian won after Fis, with a questionable exception to the regulation, allowed him to compete even without having done at least one timed test.

According to the Swiss champion Beat Feuz in 2.26.43.

With perfect weather and with thousands of skiers crowded on the hill in front of the spectacular jump between the rocks of the Hundschopf, for Italy there was then in particular Christof Innerhofer good 12 / o in 2.29.74. All the others behind.

Tomorrow the Wengen stage of the men’s world cup ends with the special slalom: Alex Vinatzer and Giuliano Razzoli are back on track with some ambition.

For the women’s super-G of Zauchersee, hoping that Goggia can be on the track, we must remember that this is the specialty in which the blue are strongest: there are in fact three Italians leading the general classification: Goggia with 320 points, Brignone with 227 and Curtoni with 216. And tomorrow’s will be the fifth of the nine super-G of the season.