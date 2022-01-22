Ski: Sofia Goggia wins Cortina descent, 17 / o career success – Ski

An amazing Sofia Goggia after the success of 2018 has returned to win the cdm descent of Cortina d’Ampezzo on the classic Olympia delle Tofane track with a time of 1.06.98. All this, with thirty seconds of race less than usual, on a shortened track with a low start at the Duca d’Aosta refuge due to wind at high altitude.

Sofia – 17th career victory and fifth of the season with a success also in super-G – made two serious mistakes but still managed to stay very fast and recover even on such a short track. On the podium with her the Austrian Ramona Siebenhofer in 1.07.18 and the Czech Ester Ledecka in 1.07.24.

For Italy there are then – ex aequo in 1.08.08 – Elena Curtoni and Nadia Delago in 14th position. Followed in 17 / o by a very angry Federica Brignone, who was once the victim of a bad mistake that practically stopped her, who closed in 1.08.16. Then there are Nadia Delago in 1.08.22 and further back Francesca Marsaglia in 1.09.00 and Marta Bassino in 1.09.84 Tomorrow in Cortina it’s up to the super-G: another great opportunity for Sofia Goggia and the blue.

“It was incredible to win after everything I did today. A dream. I caught a strong gust of wind and I ‘opened’. I didn’t see where I put my skis “, due to the snow raised by the gusts. Sofia Goggia is enthusiastic about the success in the Cortina downhill. The Italian champion was however fast enough to finish long in a left-hand bend just before the first intermediate.