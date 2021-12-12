Ski, super-G of St. Moritz, Brignone wins ahead of Curtoni

For Faith it is the success n. 17, becomes the most successful blue in the Cup. Another three two blue in the top 5: Goggia sixth, then Bassino 8th and Marsaglia 9th

Blue triumph in St. Moritz: the super-G is for a fantastic Federica Brignone, who with the 17th success becomes the most successful blue in the history of the World Cup, overtaking Deborah Compagnoni (16). But it was an unforgettable race for Italy, with Elena Curtoni second at 11/100, Sofia Goggia sixth at 75/100, Marta Bassino eighth at 83/100 and Francesca Marsaglia ninth at 84/100. Fifteenth Nicol Delago, at 1 ”37. In the 30 also Karoline Pichler, 19th at 1 ”66 and Nadia Delago, 27th at 2” 07.

Like two years ago, when the Goggia won with a one-hundredth advantage over the Brignone, it’s an Italian celebration. Only Alice Robinson, who started with bib n. 26, he tried to fit in front and until the second intermediate he was two cents ahead of Brignone, then he finished in fourth place at 52/100, best career result in super-G.

Super Faith – It was the perfect race for Brignone, good at not losing concentration after the stop due to the fall of the Gut, with the right lines in the most technical part and very fast in the final. Faith, after having registered 3 hundredths of delay from Shiffrin in the first intermediate, accelerated to accumulate 43 hundredths of advantage over the American with the final 57 ”81. It is the fifth success in super-G for Brignone, who had won the last time in the super-G of Val di Fassa on 28 February 2021, and with this center she also becomes the most successful Italian in super-G, ahead of Putzer and Goggia (4 ).

The race – Start lowered by about 400 meters due to the wind that swept the upper part of the track, it was a sprint race. The Austrians Tippler and Scheyer also came out on the very fast track designed by the South Tyrolean technician of the Canadians, Hans Plankensteiner. Very bad crash for Lara Gut: the Ticino woman who had won yesterday ended up in the nets in one of the fastest points on the track and when she was 54/100 ahead of Shiffrin. Lara returned to the finish on skis.

It is the fourth blue success in the first 10 women’s World Cup races after the hat-trick of the Goggia in Lake Louise. And for the blues it is an equal record: already in the Killington giant on 26 November 2016 there were 5 among the top 9, with Goggia third, Bassino fourth, Marsaglia seventh, Brignone eighth and Irene Curtoni (Elena’s older sister) ninth.

In the general classification Shiffrin always leads with 525 points, 90 more than Sofia Goggia who instead remains in the lead in the super-G with 220 points (40 more than Gut).

Roberta Melesi, Karolin Pichler and Nadia Delago have yet to leave.

The World Cup now moves to Val d’Isere, where a super-G and a downhill are scheduled on Saturday and Sunday.

December 12, 2021 (change December 12, 2021 | 13:50)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link