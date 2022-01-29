Ski, Swiss double in the Garmisch descent. Nadia Delago fifth

Suter wins ahead of Flury. The blue just a stone’s throw from the podium. His sister Nicole falls, the distant Brignone
Swiss double in the last descent before the Beijing Games. Even without Lara Gut, who has decided to focus on the Olympic appointment, Corinne Suter is by Corinne Suter. On the Kandahar of Garmisch, one of the most demanding slopes of the Women’s World Cup, the 2021 world champion of Cortina was perfect both in the upper part and in the technical corners in the final and in 1’40 “74 she left her partner behind team Jasmine Flury (at 51/100) and the Austrian Cornelia Huetter (at 78/100). The German Kira Weidle remains down from the podium, fourth at 82/100. Suter, eight times on the podium in the last 16 descents and now second in the specialty classification with 69 points behind the Goggia, is a candidate among the favorites of the Olympic descents.
Without Sofia Goggia, who is involved in the Olympic run-up after Sunday’s crash in the super-G in Cortina, Italy places Nadia Delago in fifth place, the most continuous of the blue after Sofia and today just a stone’s throw from the podium (85/100 from the Suter) despite a mistake in the Hell curve. The older sister Nicol fell instead, who was in line for a place on the podium but slipped in the final after a line error. Far away Federica Brignone: after giving up yesterday’s test she finished in 18th place with a delay of 1 ”71. The super-G of tomorrow is in the sights. Nothing to do for Elena Curtoni (she finished sixteenth at 1 ”60) and Francesca Marsaglia (twenty-sixth at 2” 86); 28th place for Karoline Pichler (at 2 ”93); 33rd for Melesi (at 3 ”96).
January 29, 2022 (change January 29, 2022 | 13:11)
