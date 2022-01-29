Ski, Swiss double in the Garmisch descent. Nadia Delago fifth

Swiss double in the last descent before the Beijing Games. Even without Lara Gut, who has decided to focus on the Olympic appointment, Corinne Suter is by Corinne Suter. On the Kandahar of Garmisch, one of the most demanding slopes of the Women’s World Cup, the 2021 world champion of Cortina was perfect both in the upper part and in the technical corners in the final and in 1’40 “74 she left her partner behind team Jasmine Flury (at 51/100) and the Austrian Cornelia Huetter (at 78/100). The German Kira Weidle remains down from the podium, fourth at 82/100. Suter, eight times on the podium in the last 16 descents and now second in the specialty classification with 69 points behind the Goggia, is a candidate among the favorites of the Olympic descents.