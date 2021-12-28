Ski, women’s giant in Lienz: Worley in the lead after the 1st heat. Back the blue

The first heat of the Lienz giant bears the mark of Tessa Worley. The French champion in giant in St. Moritz 2017 completed the first fraction in 1’03 “21. Immediately behind Sara Hector, the Swede who confirms her moment of form after the victory in Courchevel in front of Shiffrin and Bassino. For her 12 A hundredths late. Excellent performance by the Norwegian Rangnid Mowinkel who finished in provisional third position at 29/100 from the French after starting with 12. A few smiles from Italy: Marta Bassino, after the good performance in Courchevel with the first podium of the season , is eighth. Federica Brignone, winner in 2017, started with bib number 2, an error on the plan did not allow her to get into the right rhythm, for her the 12th place. Sofia Goggia is even further behind, at 1 “58 from Worley, while Elena Curtoni accumulates 1 “77 late. Second heat from 1 pm, live on Rai Sport and Eurosport.