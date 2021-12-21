Ski, World Cup: Shiffrin wins giant of Courchevel. Brignone and Goggia badly

Seventy-second victory and podium number 113 in the World Cup. The second run of the Courchevel giant completes Mikaela Shiffrin’s show. The American is from another planet for the safety with which she skies and preserves the advantage gained in the first test: 2’15 “35 the final aggregate, with the second time in the heats (1’09” 80), surpassed only by the Swede Sara Hector, on the fourth podium in the Cup, trailing by 86 cents. Third was the Swiss Gisin, who brilliantly emerged from the summer mononucleosis and was able to take the 15th podium in her career with a gap of 1 “08 from the winner.

Italian

–

The blues are bad. A sudden glean knocks out Sofia Goggia, who started with the tenth time. The Bergamo-born was producing an excellent second heat. Too bad because in the second relief she had 97 hundredths of an advantage and a pace that might have brought her to the podium. Nothing to do even for Federica Brignone, who went down with the fourth time. The former world champion, after an excellent start, lay down and from there she lost pace, finishing seventh. Far behind is Elena Curtoni who finished in 27th place. Marta Bassino had instead gone out during the first heat.