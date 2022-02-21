Skier Suffers Penis Frostbite During Olympic Race

Ukrainian skier suspended in Beijing 2022 for doping 0:36

(Reuters) — The men’s 50km ski race at the Beijing Games was shortened to 30km, but that did little to help Finn Remi Lindholm, who needed a heat pack at the end of the race to thaw a particularly sensitive body part – his penis. .



Lindholm spent just under an hour and 16 minutes touring the track in howling, freezing winds. These intense severe weather conditions caused his penis to freeze. Interestingly, this is not the first time this has happened to Lindholm in a cross-country ski race. He had a similar incident in Ruka, Finland, last year.

“You can guess which body part was a little bit frozen when I finished (the men’s 50km Olympic race)… it was one of the worst races I’ve ever been to. It was just about fighting,” he told Finnish media.

Organizers were concerned about the possibility of competitors suffering from frostbite during Saturday’s race. That is why they decided to delay it about an hour and also agreed to reduce it by about 20 km.

The thin suits and underlayers worn by runners, as well as band-aids to cover the face and ears, offered little protection.

The Finnish skier explained to the media what he had to do to alleviate the problem and the discomfort he felt after crossing the finish line.

Lindholm said he had to use a heat pack to try to thaw his penis once the race was over.

“When the body parts started to heat up after finishing, the pain was excruciating,” Lindholm added.

