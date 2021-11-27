Skiing, bad weather in Killington: the female giant canceled. Goggia was eighth

Saturday 27 November the giant in Killington was interrupted and then canceled due to bad weather, where Sofia conquered the first podium.



Too much wind and poor visibility led to the cancellation of the Killington cdm giant. The cancellation came after the race – which started late and on a track shortened due to bad weather – was interrupted for a long time after the start of the first nine athletes. At the moment the French Tessa Worley was in command in 49.56, second the Slovak Petra Vhlova in 49.74 and third the Swiss Lara Gut Behrami in 48.85. Fourth time in 49.86 for Marta Bassino, the best of the blue, followed by Federica Brignone 5 / a in 50.37.

Sofia Goggia after a series of errors was the protagonist of a too prodigious comeback on the final wall due to a dancer timing that for a few minutes even credited her with the second time and then relegated her to 8to position in 50.50. However, the Bergamo rider did better than the local champion Mikaela Shiffrin who, without errors but a victim of the crosswind, even finished in 50.94. A special slalom is scheduled for tomorrow.



It was in Killington on 26 November 2016 that Sofia Goggia hit her first ever career podium on the US track. That record giant had even seen five blues among the top nine on the day of the success of the French Tessa Worley over the Norwegian Nina Loeseth. Sofia, third, preceded by 2/100 Marta Bassino while Francesca Marsaglia, Federica Brignone and Irene Curtoni entered one after the other, from seventh to ninth position.

