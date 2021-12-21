Skiing, World Cup: at 10 the giant of Courchevel

After Sofia Goggia and Federica Brignone, the time for Marta Bassino returns. Finally, one would say. The exit in the first heat of the opening in Soelden, then the cancellation of the Killington race due to wind: the queen of the 2020/21 specialty cup was on the waiting list for two months, leaving the showcase to her companions, above all in Sofia, leader of three rankings – general, downhill and super-G – and already scored five times in the first third of the season’s races. Today and tomorrow the snows of Courchevel, where the World Cup will close from 16 to 20 March, instead put two giants on the plate and will tell us immediately if the 25-year-old from Cuneo, who has so far remained muted, is ready to play a another season as a protagonist, after that in the past one she was capable of four wins and a third place, until she got her hands on the final trophy.