Skiing, World Cup: Brignone scream, in Garmisch the 19th triumph

Attack, he specifies, very fast: Federica Brignone wins the last race before the Beijing Games. She is impregnable in the Garmisch super-G, she is good at taming Kandahar even if she has not found the ice she loves. It is an equal success with the Austrian Cornelia Huetter, who like the blue finished in 1’18 ”19. On the podium there is another Austrian, Tamara Tippler, third at 82/100 in front of two compatriots: Puchner (at 83/100) and Fest (at 93/100).

“The super-G is the race I’ve always preferred – commented Brignone at the finish line -, where tactics prevail because we don’t have the possibility to check the track until the reconnaissance. I feel complete from the point of view of versatility, even if I miss slalom, I have shown that I have the qualities to take away as much satisfaction as I am doing. Now I will relax for a few hours and then we will focus on the most important event of the season ”. There were no Shiffrin and Gut, who preferred to leave for Beijing earlier.

Dominatrix – For Brignone it is the 19th Cup triumph, the third this season after the centers (always in super-G) of St. Moritz and Altenmarkt. Today’s success is also worth the extension in the super-G ranking in front of Elena Curtoni, now tenth (at 1 ”07) after the triumph a week ago in Cortina. Two races from the end of the Cup season it is already certain that the specialty cup will be blue, for the first time in Italian women’s skiing (in the men’s one, Runggaldier and Paris won): Fede is in the lead with 477 points ahead of Elena Curtoni (374) and Sofia Goggia (332). Roberta Melesi also celebrates on the Kandahar, fourteenth at 1 ”40 behind Nicol Delago (at 1” 35) for the best result of her career. The other blue: sixteenth at 1 ”61 Marta Bassino, eighteenth at 1” 66 Nadia Delago, twenty-ninth at 1 ”97 Karoline Pichler, at 2” 16 Francesca Marsaglia.

In shape – After a not very brilliant start to the season, the Brignone was reignited in December. And if the giant podium has not yet arrived (two fourth places so far, in Lienz and Plan de Corones), the 31-year-old of the Carabinieri is ready to appear at the Olympics as number 1 of the blue team, awaiting the return of Sofia Goggia. And Garmisch’s triumph is full of confidence before the journey to the Games – the blue are leaving tomorrow – where Fede wants to be the protagonist in all disciplines.

For Italdonne he is the tenth center of the season (6 Goggia, 3 Brignone, 1 Curtoni), a record equaled: only in 1996/97 had so much been won.

