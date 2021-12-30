Skiing, World Cup: too hot in Bormio, super-G canceled

The recovery

Massimo Rinaldi, race director, explained the situation in detail: “After the incessant rain that fell until 11 in the evening, the Stelvio track was once again beaten and refreshed, right up to the finish line. At 5 o’clock the track was in excellent condition, but then a strong hot wind came which ruined everything. It dried the snow to such an extent that it was no longer possible to intervene with the salt. At that point, in fact, we would have had to water the entire Stelvio again. You understand that such a wide track would have required inhumane work, especially considering the tight schedule. And getting to cancel the race was inevitable “. The athletes accepted the decision without objection, the teams unanimously agreed. “It would have been too dangerous, the snow was flaking too much in the heat – admitted Aleksander Aamodt Kilde himself, yesterday winner of the first super-G, who was aiming for consecutive poker in the specialty”. At this point it will be difficult to find a date for a further recovery in January. The director of the World Cup, Markus Waldner, has stated that he will ask the organizers of Wengen for availability, where two descents and a slalom are scheduled from 14 to 16 January. On the other hand, it is almost unthinkable to add the super-G in the following weekend in Kitzbuehel, where the program also includes two descents and a slalom. If not, both Wengen and Kitzbuehel will lead to the Beijing Games without any other super-G.