Skiing, World Cup: too hot in Bormio, super-G canceled
The bottom of the Stelvio slope resisted, but there is soaked snow on the edges of the track. The women’s races in Maribor on 8 and 9 January have also been canceled
The second super-G of the World Cup scheduled for this morning in Bormio, recovery of the one canceled in Lake Louise at the end of November, has been canceled. The thermal inversion (in the town at the moment there are 7 degrees, the freezing point is at an altitude of 2200) has created safety problems.
The decision
The track staff, led by Omar Galli, tried in every possible way to intervene to save the race. They began to climb above all the final part of the Stelvio slope, but the high temperatures made the attempt useless. The inspection was delayed by 45 minutes and the jury made a decision after the 10.30am inspection.
The recovery
Massimo Rinaldi, race director, explained the situation in detail: “After the incessant rain that fell until 11 in the evening, the Stelvio track was once again beaten and refreshed, right up to the finish line. At 5 o’clock the track was in excellent condition, but then a strong hot wind came which ruined everything. It dried the snow to such an extent that it was no longer possible to intervene with the salt. At that point, in fact, we would have had to water the entire Stelvio again. You understand that such a wide track would have required inhumane work, especially considering the tight schedule. And getting to cancel the race was inevitable “. The athletes accepted the decision without objection, the teams unanimously agreed. “It would have been too dangerous, the snow was flaking too much in the heat – admitted Aleksander Aamodt Kilde himself, yesterday winner of the first super-G, who was aiming for consecutive poker in the specialty”. At this point it will be difficult to find a date for a further recovery in January. The director of the World Cup, Markus Waldner, has stated that he will ask the organizers of Wengen for availability, where two descents and a slalom are scheduled from 14 to 16 January. On the other hand, it is almost unthinkable to add the super-G in the following weekend in Kitzbuehel, where the program also includes two descents and a slalom. If not, both Wengen and Kitzbuehel will lead to the Beijing Games without any other super-G.
The Men’s World Cup is back on track on January 5th with the Zagreb slalom.
Maribor no
The FIS has announced that the Maribor World Cup stage has been canceled, where a giant and a slalom were scheduled on 8 and 9 January 2022. The two races will be rescheduled shortly.
December 30, 2021 (change December 30, 2021 | 12:05)
