‘Skimming the dating pool’: Kim Kardashian is ‘happily single’ but then wants to meet a ‘scientist or doctor’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Kim Kardashian’s love life has been a hot topic since she announced her split from ex-husband Kanye West and began dating comedian Pete Davidson. She recently poked fun at her split with Davidson on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Wednesday, September 14. During the interview, she said she now wants to meet a “doctor or scientist.”

Confirming that she was ‘happily single’, the SKIMS owner insisted she was not on the hunt for a new beau following her split from Davidson. “I haven’t really thought about it because I’m just not looking,” she told Corden when asked how she navigates the dating scene as a high-profile celebrity.

“I just want to relax a bit. I think I need time for myself and to focus, finish school, all that stuff,” Kim said. The 41-year-old reality star and Davidson, 28, have decided to end their relationship after dating for almost 9 months. Kim revealed that she probably wasn’t going to rely on the previous dating apps and routes she used because they clearly weren’t working for her.

“I think my next route will, I feel like I have to do something like go to different places. Clearly, what I’m doing doesn’t work. So I don’t know, maybe like [go to] a hospital and meet a doctor. A law firm,” she reflected, adding, “I think it will be a scientist, a neuroscientist, a biochemist, a doctor, a lawyer, maybe that’s what I envision in the future. »

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian dated for nearly nine months before splitting (Getty Images)

Kim’s love life has come into question after a report from E! News revealed that the KUWTK alum is “ready to date again, but with the right person who understands her life.” Davidson and Kim reportedly called off their relationship due to their rocky professional and personal lives. The couple separate amicably. In an interview with Interview magazine, she praised her Davidson and called him “cute.” ” [Pete is] a cutie. He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what’s to come,” she said.

Returning to her appearance on “The Late Late Show,” Kim talked about the highly anticipated second season of “The Kardashians” which will air on Hulu. Kim admitted to Corden that it really “surprised” her how many people tuned in despite the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s long presence on TV.

Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner in a photo from ‘The Kardashians’ trailer (Hulu/YouTube screenshot)

“You’re like, ‘Oh my god, we hope people listen to each other, we hope people still care after 20 years’, you know? So the fact that they listened…” Kim trailed off, suggesting that the record hearing was a relief. “I really think in Season 2 everyone is going to be, I think, really surprised at how vulnerable we are. And how open we are,” she said. Season 2 of “The Kardashians” premieres September 22 on Hulu.

