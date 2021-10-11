Skin and alcohol: the effects on the face of alcohol abuse

L‘alarm came a few months ago: with the pandemic and the lockdown, there has been an increase in home consumption of alcohol of goodsl 250% on national average. Digital aperitifs, tensions related to isolation, work and forced coexistence are among the major causes. And home delivery did the rest. The results of the extra glass that we have occasionally allowed ourselves, however, can also be read on skin.

Skin and alcohol, the effects of wine and drinks on the skin

Inflammation, dehydration, pimples, redness and skin rashes. Gray skin, sporadic swelling, heavy gaze: the list goes on.

The effects of increased alcohol intake on the skin are several. And they are more evident at certain times of the year, for example during the Christmas holidays, or as in this last year and a half.

The whole is caused by the release of toxins that are formed in the metabolic process of alcohol through the liver. Among the most evident consequences is the dehydration, but redness and swelling can also occur, often due to one sensitivity or skin reactivity to grapes, sugar, or alcohol itself.

The combination of alcohol and sugar activate the production of enzymes and toxins, able in the long run to influence the optimal self-regeneration process of the skin, first of all on the production processes of collagen and elastin. With the result, simply, to tire it, speeding up the natural aging process epidermal.

Remedies for “hangover” skin

How to run for cover? First of all, of course, by committing to a few days of detox by limiting the consumption of alcohol and spirits, above all white wine and cocktails that contain a higher amount of sugar. The ideal would be purify completely: by drinking two liters of water – lemon flavored if desired – for at least 28 days.

It is useful, together with the detox, to integrate the skincare with del retinol, a well-known anti-aging ingredient. It helps after a few days to wake up in the morning with a firmer skin, especially when combined with a moisturizing serum with hyaluronic acid that quenches the epidermis.

What to do before bed

Lalcohol also does not help rest: while the body has to dispose of sugars and sulphites, sleep is often restless and not very regenerating. Explain bags, dark circles and puffiness upon awakening.



Useful, as a last minute remedy, is a purifying herbal tea so as to support the liver in the nocturnal destocking process of toxins. Another good habit, more continuous, would be to leave a glass of water on the bedside table, perhaps with mint or lemon leaves inside.

You can always choose “clean” wine

“Clean” not only in beauty but also in wine. That is, just as in cosmetics this term indicates unprocessed products, without additives and various harmful substances, the same goes for wine.

Cameron Diaz bets on it. The Hollywood actress, in fact, is investing in the wine world with her new brand Avaline. A clean wine brand born from the actress’s great attention to health. A simple gig: look for a healthier alternative to what you ingest.

Receive news and updates

on the latest beauty trends

directly in your mail For you immediately as a gift

YOGA LESSONS WITH SAYONARA MOTTA

What are the advantages of a wine like Avaline? First of all theuse of organic grapes, no sugars, dyes, sulphites and artificial concentrates. But there is also the guarantee of a cultivation free of fertilizers, pesticides and additives. A wine, vegan, safer not only for the liver, but also for the skin. Of course, always with measure.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED