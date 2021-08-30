Skin Fortnite, Will Smith arrives with Mike Lowrey from Bad Boys

Play Superscudetto

A new character joins the universe of Fortnite: Mike Lowrey: The South Beach detective is ready to reach the island of the title signed by Epic Games.

Mike Lowrey’s costume is already available in the Item Shop. With him is also included the decorative back Detective bag. Rounding out the Loose Cannon set is Mike’s Double Pickaxe: Vina Vagante Knives.

Will Smith’s skin with Bad Boys’ Mike Lowrey arrives on Fortnite

Mike Lowrey is the detective of Bad Boys, the legendary 1995 action movie directed by Michael Bay. To interpret it is Will Smith who also dressed the character’s loaves in the sequels Bad Boys II and Bad Boys for life. Lowrey knows how to keep a cool head at all times: whether he takes on an explosive adventure or a high-speed chase, he never loses control and his undeniable style. From now on, the South Beach detective also arrives on Fortnite.

The protagonist of Bad Boys joins the many characters constantly introduced within the battle royale of Epic Games. Mecha Morty from Adult Swim’s Rick & Morty TV series was recently released. Previously came the skins of Superman, Wonder Woman, Bugha and Gamora of the Guardians of the Galaxy. In addition, during 2021, Fortnite dedicated an event to Ariana Grande, the international pop star protagonist of the Rift Tour, with live concerts on the game. According to rumors, the developers could soon also include characters from Dragon Ball and also from Breaking Bad, a TV series loved all over the world.

